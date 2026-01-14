Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 144
I want to withdraw money, how do I withdraw?
Contact your broker.
ArturoReyes2024, 2025.01.15 16:33Today, when I tried to purchase a bot, I realized that the platform no longer allows me to buy using the PayPal option, which had worked very well for me before. I tried making the purchase with my bank card, but it was declined. Can anyone tell me how they managed to solve this problem?
Paypal is coming and going frequently, so I suggest you to try top up your MQL5 account with some other way of payment or try again tomorrow.
Today, when I tried to purchase a bot, I realized that the platform no longer allows me to buy using the PayPal option, which had worked very well for me before. I tried making the purchase with my bank card, but it was declined. Can anyone tell me how they managed to solve this problem?
I was also looking for the Paypal option i thought its just me, we'll check again tommorow as suggested.
paypal is TEMPORARY unavailable due to technical issue. This is happening often and hope It will be back soon
Sugianto, 2025.01.16 08:39
