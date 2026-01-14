Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 144

New comment
 
Any Nigerian been able to find a way around this withdrawal issue? Kindly share your solution please. 
I have tried using webmoney but failed. 
PayPal not allowing Nigerians to receive money. 
I tried First bank Master card but failed too. 
 
I want to withdraw money, how do I withdraw?
 
101047062 #:
I want to withdraw money, how do I withdraw?

Contact your broker.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Payments via PayPal for bot and VPS purchases on MQL5.

ArturoReyes2024, 2025.01.15 16:33

Today, when I tried to purchase a bot, I realized that the platform no longer allows me to buy using the PayPal option, which had worked very well for me before. I tried making the purchase with my bank card, but it was declined. Can anyone tell me how they managed to solve this problem?

Paypal is coming and going frequently, so I suggest you to try top up your MQL5 account with some other way of payment or try again tomorrow.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Paypal is coming and going frequently, so I suggest you to try top up your MQL5 account with some other way of payment or try again tomorrow.
ArturoReyes2024:
Today, when I tried to purchase a bot, I realized that the platform no longer allows me to buy using the PayPal option, which had worked very well for me before. I tried making the purchase with my bank card, but it was declined. Can anyone tell me how they managed to solve this problem?

I was also looking for the Paypal option i thought its just me, we'll check again tommorow as suggested. 

 
Is PayPal gone now or will it come back?  No announcements on this
 

paypal is TEMPORARY unavailable due to technical issue. This is happening often and hope It will be back soon

paypal

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Payments via PayPal for bot and VPS purchases on MQL5.

Sugianto, 2025.01.16 08:39

paypal is TEMPORARY unavailable due to technical issue. This is happening often and hope It will be back soon

paypal

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Payments via PayPal for bot and VPS purchases on MQL5.

Sugianto, 2025.01.16 08:39

paypal is TEMPORARY unavailable due to technical issue. This is happening often and hope It will be back soon

paypal

 
Right when I needed to withdraw some money, unbelievable
1...137138139140141142143144145146147148149150151...200
New comment