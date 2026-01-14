Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 147
According to the service desk message as reported in a previous post, it is not a temporary situation. It will no longer be available.
Withdrawal methods are very limited. The best is PayPal, which is limited. They should solve this issue as soon as possible or add other payment methods like Tether or Utopia.
Webmoney allows you to easily exchange your fiat to Crypto
I'm surprised to say this but Webmoney (WM) is actually pretty useful. It may in fact be more helpful than Paypal (PP), and don't get me wrong, I was also mad when PP just "disappeared". But WM offers services PP dosen't. Like Crypto, PP only allows US customers to swap fiat for Crypto, WM allows you to do it off the bat, and you can withdraw crypto from you WM wallet into a private wallet you have.
WM is actually fire.
Fig 1: The current withdrawal options
i am trusting that MQL will find a solution for the majority of its good sellers here on the marketplace! im counting on it :)
Seems over for US Sellers. All my products, money locked up and data here over the years. How to deal with something like this?
Use Visa / MasterCard which is enabled for international transaction and withdraw using UnLimint, formerly called CardPay
If you get error like "Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details." This means your bank rejected the payment due to their antifraud system. This is not an issue with MQL but its issue with your bank rejecting payment, Notify your bank to lift this restriction or try again after 24 hours. If you keep getting same message, it means you need to try another card which works. If payment is successful and not credited to your bank, Kindly contact service desk in this case to get RRN Number which you can show to bank for further investigation.
Use Visa / MasterCard which is enabled for international transaction and withdraw using UnLimint, formerly called CardPay
I know and I did. You cant withdraw to a debit card
you are not in the US