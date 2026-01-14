Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 153

@Ryan L Johnson #: Oh nooooo! I just did several test withdrawals and found that MQ no longer stores bank/card information whatsoever. The bank account that I originally registered with is totally erased, rendering my debit card useless.

Have no ideia what you are referring to. It never did ask for bank details for the credit card. The only time it requests bank details is for the bank transfer, not for VISA/MasterCard withdrawals.

 
card withdrawals are also not working it fails every time i try, i am stuck with huge money in mql5 what is the solution now. Mql5 should bring crypto withdrawals. 
 

Failing again and again, can someone help please ?


 
Card networks, such as Visa and Mastercard, operate databases known as Terminated Merchant Files (TMFs) that contain information about accounts that have been closed by credit card processors around the world for high chargebacks or violations of card brand rules.

For example, MATCH stands for Mastercard Alert to Control High-risk Merchants system. MATCH is Mastercard’s database of Terminated Merchant Files (TMFs) that contain information about accounts that have been closed by credit card processors around the world for high chargebacks or violations of card brand rules.

Also, PayPal operates much in the same way.

 
For financial issues, please contact the Service Desk — https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
When you go to the Service Desk. They tell you go to the forum. When you get to the forum, the moderators tell you to go the service desk ?????

 
That is incorrect! Financial issues have always been handled by the service desk and it even states that when you start the process.




 
I've done some further research regarding Post #775.

If Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal have added Metaquotes to the Terminated Merchant list, the banks and payment processors are not obligated to tell Metaquotes that Metaquotes has been added to the list. Also, the list is private and not publicly viewable. In this case, neither the forum, the Service Desk, nor Metaquotes itself can solve the problem internally. Metaquotes could beg a bank or processor to disclose the list status. The end result is that Metaquotes would likey need the help of a licensed payment processing lawyer to get off of the list. And even this is not guaranteed to succeed. Virtually all merchants on the Terminated Merchant list are on the list due to their inability to comply with the terms of the payment processing contract(s) in the first place.

 
First of all,  good luck getting past the bot at the service desk. The person there will provide some generic response and then tell you to consult the forum because there is NOTHING they can do. This moderator is giving people false hope. The reality is that the Service desk CANNOT help you when your bank cards are incompatible with their obscure payment provider. The person at the Service Desk will tell you that they only handle financial matters related to errors or disputes in financial transactions, that is payments that have actually gone through, NOT issues with incompatible bank cards. I have experienced this first hand. There is a clear disparity in terms of what should happen and what actually does happen. Or maybe i was unlucky and interacted with the wrong person at the service desk. I do not know.  
 
I have had financial issues (3 times) in the past, and I was able to navigate the "bot" and then leave a message for a "human" to later respond.

I agree that it is was a little bit convoluted, but it was not impossible, nor was it that difficult. Their response will obviously depending on the issue and each one's specific case.

So, no, I am not giving anyone false hope, because I have had the experience myself.

And by the way, we moderators are normal users like you. We are not employees and we don't get paid either.

