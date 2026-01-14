Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 154
First of all, good luck getting past the bot at the service desk. The person there will provide some generic response and then tell you to consult the forum because there is NOTHING they can do. This moderator is giving people false hope. The reality is that the Service desk CANNOT help you when your bank cards are incompatible with their obscure payment provider. The person at the Service Desk will tell you that they only handle financial matters related to errors or disputes in financial transactions, that is payments that have actually gone through, NOT issues with incompatible bank cards. I have experienced this first hand. There is a clear disparity in terms of what should happen and what actually does happen. Or maybe i was unlucky and interacted with the wrong person at the service desk. I do not know.
you can contact them with a message. I contacted them and have been chatting about this for 2 weeks about this but they dont care. They repeat the same mantra about using a different card. People will just have money stuck until 3k
I've done some further research regarding Post #775.
If Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal have added Metaquotes to the Terminated Merchant list, the banks and payment processors are not obligated to tell Metaquotes that Metaquotes has been added to the list. Also, the list is private and not publicly viewable. In this case, neither the forum, the Service Desk, nor Metaquotes itself can solve the problem internally. Metaquotes could beg a bank or processor to disclose the list status. The end result is that Metaquotes would likey need the help of a licensed payment processing lawyer to get off of the list. And even this is not guaranteed to succeed. Virtually all merchants on the Terminated Merchant list are on the list due to their inability to comply with the terms of the payment processing contract(s) in the first place.
Alain Verleyen, 2025.02.01 21:19
I tried an other debit card. And I noticed the system used by MetaQuotes is "UnLimit".
Their website has a "Coverage" page, and North America is NOT included, so that's probably the answer for me.
If you have issue with Card withdrawal, check if your country is listed :
Hi,
Paypal removed and webmoney sent error!
What is this error?
"Webmoney payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation."
Finally i had success with a ICICI Bank debit card as told by Nitin, and the amount came to my bank account in India instantaneously
it seems there are some cards which work and some which dont. Nitin told me on ICICI bank debit card there is a feature called inward remittance which i activated by default and that's what allowed to get this payment.
I hope this helps to people stuck with money on mql5
its just a screenshot which is payment done already, thank you
Reconsider Paypal -
What?? You guys Can Withdraw through PayPal??
i usually used to Withdraw Through PayPal For some Reason it had been Removed For me
i asked Service Deck
Buy they Said Its no longer Available.. I Assumed It was for everyone.
How can they just remove only for me Without any Explanation
It was either in this thread or another recent thread that said that paypal option was a "more permanent" block. But they CAN remove any payment option, based on your country+location that you opened your profile -- just like all online payment services that I have used in past umpteen years.