Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 146
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why can't you top up your MQL5 balance with a normal online transfer? The payment methods offered are not usable at all for Europeans. I certainly won't get a Visa card just to be able to pay here. my mastercard is enough for me.
Mastercard is available. At least, its logo appears right next to the VISA logo.
So it should be available to top up your account and pay for purchases.
before I use paypal and somtime use bank wire to payoneer ( EUR account ).
Any one try withdraw with Card Payoneer ?
Im also having the exact same problems your having with the other "payment methods".
If its regulatory issues why dont they create crypto withdrawls for earned funds atleast.
Yes, I've been active on this platform for several years and I can only use PayPal... There's no other way... The site should return PayPal as soon as possible.
can you please help me i made withdrawal using webmoney this my first time using it the operation locked but i didnt received the money on my wallet i always use PayPal but its not available any more so how many time to the money appear in webmoney wallet
I have no experience with WebMoney! While you wait for advice from other users, I suggest you also contact the Service Desk.
However, for a human response from the Service Desk, you will have to wait for Monday, as they only operate during office hours (Cyprus, EU).
According to the service desk message as reported in a previous post, it is not a temporary situation. PayPal will no longer be available.