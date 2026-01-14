Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 146

New comment
 
KB70 #:

Why can't you top up your MQL5 balance with a normal online transfer? The payment methods offered are not usable at all for Europeans. I certainly won't get a Visa card just to be able to pay here. my mastercard is enough for me.


Mastercard is available. At least, its logo appears right next to the VISA logo. 

So it should be available to top up your account and pay for purchases.


TopUpOptions

 

before I use paypal and somtime use bank wire to payoneer ( EUR  account ).
Any one try withdraw with Card Payoneer ?

 
@Alberto Gauer Borrego #:

Im also having the exact same problems your having with the other "payment methods". 

If its regulatory issues why dont they create crypto withdrawls for earned funds atleast.

 
Sooji #:
Yes, I've been active on this platform for several years and I can only use PayPal... There's no other way... The site should return PayPal as soon as possible.
I agree
 
⚠️ Moderator's note: Moved several "PayPal" related topics into this one, to keep discussions all in one place!
 

can you please help me i made withdrawal using webmoney this my first time using it the operation locked but i didnt received the money on my wallet i always use PayPal but its not available any more    so how many time to the money appear in webmoney wallet

 
@Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr #: can you please help me i made withdrawal using webmoney this my first time using it the operation locked but i didnt received the money on my wallet i always use PayPal but its not available any more    so how many time to the money appear in webmoney wallet

I have no experience with WebMoney! While you wait for advice from other users, I suggest you also contact the Service Desk.

However, for a human response from the Service Desk, you will have to wait for Monday, as they only operate during office hours (Cyprus, EU).

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Please add more withdrawal methods, such as Tether and digital currencies that all countries and reputable sites use, or Payeer or Perfect Money, and many other methods.
 
Hi MQL5, when is withdrawal to PayPal can be recovered? Please help to provide an estimated timeline. Thank you.
 
@Ng Chu En #: Hi MQL5, when is withdrawal to PayPal can be recovered? Please help to provide an estimated timeline. Thank you.

According to the service desk message as reported in a previous post, it is not a temporary situation. PayPal will no longer be available.

1...139140141142143144145146147148149150151152153...200
New comment