Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 145
this is very inconvenient for all of the sellers within the USA. we give 20% of our earnings to MQL and the majority of us have shared a substantial amount of our earnings with them over the years. this is concerning as i have always been greatful for the opportunity to sell trading systems on the platform and always have been happy to share my earnings. When this is what i do for a living and webmoney isnt offered to US citizens and bank card withdraw doesnt work for me i believe we are deserving of a better solution to this issue. Paypal was a great way for withdraw for a lot of us and now im at a stand still......
WTF??? I Am in the same situation, and I believe almost 90% of the people who sell here too!!
Only paypal works for us, webmoney is russian service does not work for me, I Also can't receive payments via credit card in Brazil.
I want my money!
Support has just confirmed that Paypal is no longer available
Now what? "Choose another payment method"
Which one? I said at least 3 times in that conversation that webmoney does not work here, and I Can't withdraw via credit card too.
And wire transfer the minimum and maximum is 3000 USD, why this limit if we have to pay the 30USD wire fee anyways? Remove the limit then.
If you have less then 3000, then your money is locked here.
ADD OTHER OPTIONS! Why not Wise or Revolut? or Both?
Brazil also has the option to receive via PIX, which is very fast and easy.
I would say at least 70% of all sellers here are completely screwed over.
they have to figure something out ASAP, or i have a feeling a lot of the sellers here that rely on paypal or are US based and cant use webmoney or card withdraw with pull away from the platform. if that is the case MQL will take a huge blow to their userbase and income. Im trusting they will find a solution soon
It's not only US based, it's practically the whole world relying on Paypal for getting paid.
⚠️Disclaimer: This is just my own personal opinion. I am not an MetaQuotes employee and the following does not in anyway represent MetaQuotes' stance.
Given that it seems to have been a decision by PayPal to retract their services, it could probably be due to the high risk that MetaQuotes' Market section represents for PayPal.
I highly doubt that PayPal would have taken this decision lightly, and the decision will probably not be overturned easily nor anytime soon.
MetaQuotes will probably have to do a great overhaul of the Market section, heavily penalising sellers engaged in unethical practices, and thoroughly clean up the negative image that the section currently has.
Hopefully, in a few years, once the image has improved, and with strict moderation in the Market section, PayPal may again consider offering their services.
i am trusting that MQL will find a solution for the majority of its good sellers here on the marketplace! im counting on it :)
they have to figure something out ASAP, or i have a feeling a lot of the sellers here that rely on paypal or are US based and cant use webmoney or card withdraw with pull away from the platform. if that is the case MQL will take a huge blow to their userbase and income. Im trusting they will find a solution soon
Why can't you top up your MQL5 balance with a normal online transfer? The payment methods offered are not usable at all for Europeans. I certainly won't get a Visa card just to be able to pay here. my mastercard is enough for me.