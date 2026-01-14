Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 141

LAUDIANE #:

I DEPOSITED 500.00 AND NEVER TOUCHED IT AGAIN. I LOST CONTACT AND ONLY NOW HAVE I RECOVERED. I CHECKED THERE WAS NO BALANCE. WHERE WAS THE MONEY?

$10 was deposited by mistake. How can I withdraw?
 
anas yosaf #:
Only the Service Desk can help, but generally you can't withdraw non earned funds from your MQL5 account.

 
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah #:

Thank you Sergey.


I wonder why others cannot withdraw suing the WMT purse. Not fair.

Like you suggested, i'll try again. Users from my region have had no issues. I had asked someone who had suggested I use webmoney.



I dont know if the service desk really do understand what their responses are or what they are really doing? They keep insisting on using the provided options for withdrawal. I keep telling them webmoney is a withdawal option and I have tried severally to make a withdrawal using webmoney to no avail.


How do I get them to understand that I can't even withdraw using webmoney which is the only available option for me??? Other options are not available in my region. Do they think  i'm withdrawing using Skrill or Payoneer?


I need someone to please explain to service desk I'm trying to withdraw using webmoney. This is frustrating.



 
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah #:
which is the only available option for me???

The service desk replied to you in normal way. Because it does not depend on the service desk at all:
they are limited by payment gateways and tax jurisdiction.
I think - tax jurisdiction is in European Union, and the payment gateways (most of them or all of them) are in the United Stated.

-------------------

  • You may ask the other validated sellers from your country about how they are withdrawing;
  • the service desk told that you can try Visa card issued in the other country (why not? if you have it so...)
  • and you can try Webmoney more time.
 
Sergey, I do appreciate your response to my issue. Maybe now I get your explanation and surprised I am not getting such response from service desk. Well, other withdrawal options are not available to me in that I cannot receive funds. So only webmoney is applicable to me. I have kept trying and don't get a better response from service desk why my request gets declined each time.


Thank you once again.

 
Suspiciously quiet here...
"

3.1 Withdrawal of funds to bank card

"

Does this really work now on a dollar Visa card in the Russian Federation?

 

I decided to withdraw funds to Visa card.

It seems that I did everything according to the instructions:

Opened the withdrawal page, made sure that you have earned funds and selected withdrawal to card.

No field for filling in the card details appeared, only the field for entering the code from SMS.

I entered the code and clicked on "Withdraw". A new window opened with completely uninformative fields for entering something, with no signatures and no explanations.

I decided to go back to the previous window, in case there are some explanations there. I clicked on the "back" arrow of the browser and fwiw - my money flew away in an unknown direction.

Now I'm sitting with an empty account and no money received.

I think - what was it? :(

For a long time does not work withdrawal to the cards of the Russian Federation. Only webmani. You need to create a request to servicedesk with a description of the problem.
 
Artyom Trishkin #:
Withdrawal to RF cards has not worked for a long time. Only webmani. You need to create a request to servicedesk with a description of the problem.

Thank you for the clarification.

Rhetorical question - if it doesn't work, why don't they disable this option so as not to mislead people?

Why don't they remove the corresponding description in the instructions for withdrawing money?
