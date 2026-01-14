Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 73
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Again paypal method removed without any prior advice!! How could I have trust in providing my bank card data to a website which apply unilateral modifications to its service, especially regarding payments, without any prior comunication??? Currently I'm not able to withdraw my funds. and I'll wait to get a prepaid card to check if I can withdraw. This will also envolve higher fees, since further step needs to withdraw funds on prepaid card and then to bank account. But surely I cannot give my trust to website which act in this way, even because it's not the only thing which is not fair/untrustable and which I'm not agree. But we can only forcibly accept these ways, until someone else with enough experience will create a similar website, with better and fairest services, and which will be widely known like this. let's hope.
I am pretty sure it was paypal's fault =D
If this really is the case, the minimum that mql5 could do is release a small statement saying something, but this silence is one of the worst customer service from a company ever.
We as sellers are expected to have a good customer service to our buyers, why mql5 can't have the same for us who are their clients who they are making an income from?They make a lot of money from us, the least they could do is communicate better and let us know whats going on.
If this really is the case, the minimum that mql5 could do is release a small statement saying something, but this silence is one of the worst customer service from a company ever.
We as sellers are expected to have a good customer service to our buyers, why mql5 can't have the same for us who are their clients who they are making an income from?They make a lot of money from us, the least they could do is communicate better and let us know whats going on.
Yes, a statement would be good, or a heads up. But to be fair, we had the heads up last time.
Mql5 should ditch the us dollar. All these problems would dissapear. Use eur o rubles.
Just ditch the US Dollar and let it sink.
To have the PayPal as the payment system, they need to use official API provided from PayPal.
Ocassionally, PayPal API requires update from user's side.
But still, I think this is very unlikely the main problem.
Has ANYONE is the USA been able to use credit/debit card withdrawal successfully? The service desk tells me PayPal is gone permanently. We all know webmoney is not an option and as far as I have heard 100% of the attempts by USA residents to withdrawal with cards have failed. This looks like the end for USA developers, freelance, agents, signal providers, etc..
I have tried every card under the sun and all fail from the United States. Mastercards, visa , debit cards, prepaid cards from 7 different banks. I even tried 2 foreign cards and tried to run the Mql5's "withdrawl to card" option. That fails also to the foreign cards. Mql5 does not understand that Paypal is the ONLY withdrawl option that they have for United States customers. When you email support they just have auto responses to "use webmoney or credit card" without anybody at mql5 support realizing that these methods do not work from the United States. Only paypal works for United States. Without paypal they will lose all United States customers, many UK customers and other countries also.
I'm sorry, but which bank can I get this money from?
Simple Bank wire with ACH is best solution
No one financial system can run without a proper banking system instead of depending on these wallets