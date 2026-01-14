Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 149

Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
If you read previous post screenshots in forum, you will find that it's PayPal decision and not MQL decision which caused removal of paypal.

Yeah, PayPal restricts vendors that are a party to too many disputes. Bigger vendors tend to have more disputes. And MQ is, umm... pretty big. Just imagine all of the Market Sellers around the world, each selling one or more "one-off" software product(s) coupled with MQ's massive industry market share.

 
this is irrelevant.

 

Hello friends... Does anyone know exactly when PayPal will be back? Has anyone managed to contact the admin and find out about this? Many people are facing issues and are worried, but I think we still don’t have a clear answer yet.

 
Per Fernando, PayPal won't be back. See his Post #711.

 
Yes, I just saw your response. Now, what should I do? Without PayPal, I can't operate on the website. It would be great if we could convince the site admins to enable withdrawals through cryptocurrency. Do you think there's any way to make this happen? Because it seems PayPal might be unavailable for a long time.

 
We are normal users like you. We are unable to answer for MetaQuotes, So, why don't you contact the Service Desk and ask them directly?
Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana #: I'm surprised to say this but Webmoney (WM) is actually pretty useful. It may in fact be more helpful than Paypal (PP), and don't get me wrong, I was also mad when PP just "disappeared". But WM offers services PP dosen't. Like Crypto, PP only allows US customers to swap fiat for Crypto, WM allows you to do it off the bat, and you can withdraw crypto from you WM wallet into a private wallet you have. WM is actually fire.

I would have to disagree. Ive attempted to use Webmoney but the transaction always fails.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
We are normal users like you. We are unable to answer for MetaQuotes, So, why don't you contact the Service Desk and ask them directly?

Ok thank you..

 
So what happens to all the money accumulated that people cant withdraw from? Seems like there are alot of people that cannot withdraw from these methods. Whats up with MQL5's out of date systems?
