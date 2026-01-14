Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 149
Yeah, PayPal restricts vendors that are a party to too many disputes. Bigger vendors tend to have more disputes. And MQ is, umm... pretty big. Just imagine all of the Market Sellers around the world, each selling one or more "one-off" software product(s) coupled with MQ's massive industry market share.
this is irrelevant.
Hello friends... Does anyone know exactly when PayPal will be back? Has anyone managed to contact the admin and find out about this? Many people are facing issues and are worried, but I think we still don’t have a clear answer yet.
Per Fernando, PayPal won't be back. See his Post #711.
Did you not already see the answer in post #694 and my comments later in posts #698 and #711?
Yes, I just saw your response. Now, what should I do? Without PayPal, I can't operate on the website. It would be great if we could convince the site admins to enable withdrawals through cryptocurrency. Do you think there's any way to make this happen? Because it seems PayPal might be unavailable for a long time.
I would have to disagree. Ive attempted to use Webmoney but the transaction always fails.
We are normal users like you. We are unable to answer for MetaQuotes, So, why don't you contact the Service Desk and ask them directly?
Ok thank you..