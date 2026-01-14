Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 155

Anmol Pariyar #: What?? You guys Can Withdraw through PayPal?? i usually used to Withdraw Through PayPal For some Reason it had been Removed For me i asked Service Deck. Buy they Said Its no longer Available.. I Assumed It was for everyone. How can they just remove only for me Without any Explanation 

PayPal is no longer available for any and everyone ...

 
You can wait for a while before trying again.
 

me too have error message 

 

I asked from webmoney support team and they told "nothing rejected from webmoney side and there is an issue in mql5.com"


yesterday same message but now this 


i already using same wallet many time with success 

 
is this your first time using webmoney or you are use it before 

 
now I have same exactly message 
Webmoney payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation."
 
@Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr #: yesterday same message but now this . i already using same wallet many time with success 

... only once per 24 hours


 
this message yeasrtday but now 
Webmoney payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation."
 
It is first time, any idea?

