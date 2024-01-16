Issue withdrawing funds from account using Bank Card.
Theo Karam:
Yes, it is normal for the quantity to be blocked for a few hours (max. 24h). This has happened to me on occasion.
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I was withdrawing funds from my account using the bank card method and on the page where I'm supposed to fill in the information of the card i want to use, i realized that i wanted to change the amount i was going to send and so i closed the page and went back to my account wallet to start a new withdraw and that's when i saw that the amount i was sending at first was now locked in my balance and i couldn't initiate another withdraw for 24hours. I contacted the support and I'm now waiting for their answer but i was just wondering if anyone else encountered a similar issue before and if it was resolved.
This is what shows in the receiver field, normally it shows the card number followed by the cardholder name