Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
Ive been trying to withdraw funds from my MQL5 account and MQL5 frustrating my effort. I created a webmoney account to receive funds and their response was "Our payment provider does not support your region"
Please let me know how an international payment system such as webmoney is not supported in my region.? Likewise if I had a credit card which my country support to receive funds, ill get same response?
Or maybe did i miss something? Ill be glad if anyone can proffer solution as that is the only alternative left for me to make a withdrawal from MQL5. Thanks.
Are you going to withdraw fund from your forum profile?
If yes so please note that webmoney (WMT for example) is working ... but there are some day with "Our payment provider does not support your region" issue (one or two days in a month for example).
So, please try on the next day.

Or if it is really the situation about "does not support your region" (related to Webmoney) so I have no idea about it ... you can ask the users from your country about how they are withdrawing for example.

Thank you very much for your prompt response Sergey. Users from my country say they withdraw funds with no issues. So im kind of surprised with the response from service desk.
I had contacted wbmoney initially and they said my account is okay and fine and can receive funds which i provided a screenshot.
Came here to raise the concern as I'm not really getting any positive response service desk. OR does it mean i should use a "WMT" purse instead of a "WMZ" even though "Z- purse" was actually stated?
Because as I know (according to the discussion in Russian forum) - withdrawal to webmoney (to WMT, which is USDT) sometimes does not work.
And I do not know about "our payment provider does not support your region" issue sorry .... anyway - try next day(s).
Came here to raise the concern as I'm not really getting any positive response service desk. OR does it mean i should use a "WMT" purse instead of a "WMZ" even though "Z- purse" was actually stated?
It is impossible to compare the withdrawal method/way of one user from one country with the other user from the other country,
Because those methods/ways may be very different ones from one country/region to an other country/region.
But as far as I know - users from Russian forum here are withdrawing to WMT (which is USDT).
This is from my profile:
But I have no idea about your region.
You can ask the validated users from your country about it.
Thank you Sergey.
I wonder why others cannot withdraw suing the WMT purse. Not fair.
Like you suggested, i'll try again. Users from my region have had no issues. I had asked someone who had suggested I use webmoney.
I DEPOSITED 500.00 AND NEVER TOUCHED IT AGAIN. I LOST CONTACT AND ONLY NOW HAVE I RECOVERED. I CHECKED THERE WAS NO BALANCE. WHERE WAS THE MONEY?