Errors, bugs, questions - page 751
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All the necessary functionality is already there, see example for IndicatorParameters()
This is all understandable. I don't understand why they didn't allow to delete it by its handle directly.
It would be more logical to delete the indicator by its handle instead of finding out its name and then deleting it.
See EA_OBJPROP_CHART_ID
I want to be able to manage every subwindow separately.
I.e. I expected to see something like this
PS
What about the error 4014 in the tester when adding an indicator to the chart?
This is all understandable. I don't understand why they didn't allow to delete it by its handle directly.
It would be more logical to delete the indicator by its handle instead of finding out its name and only then deleting it.
An indicator may have one handle and one calculation part - but there are a lot of graphical implementations in different charts. How are you going to find it on the chart and delete it by its handle? The chart only knows that it has some entity with this name, but does not know exactly the handle for it.
This is all understandable. I don't understand why they didn't allow to delete it by its handle directly.
It would be more logical to delete the indicator by its handle instead of finding out its name and then deleting it.
Thank you for the example, but I haven't found there management of the subwindow (I understand there is an option of controlling only the properties of the main window).
This has been available for a long time - MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 430
What does it mean and how to get rid of Debugging?
Indicator works, restarted, no errors, editor closed... what is it?
A question about the concept of a ''trade''. The article Orders, Positions and Trades in MetaTrader 5 gives the example that"Each trade is based on one particular order, butone order can generate multiple trades. For example, an order to buy 10 lots can be executed through several successive trades in partial execution". My understanding is that if I want to open a position for e.g. 10 lots, then several trades may appear in the history. According to my strategy, 1 and 2 position in the same direction, my Expert Advisor (MT4) opens with 1.0 lot, and then the third and then 2.0 lot. In MT5 it may happen that opening the 1st position in the history may appear e.g. 2 or more trades. 2 or more trades may appear in the history. When wishing to open a 2nd position, the Expert Advisor will scroll through the history and find that it will be the 3rd position. And it will open the wrong lot. This is kind of annoying.
Maybe someone knows how to solve this problem or give me a link.
What does Debugging mean and how do you get rid of it?
Have you tried recompiling the indicator?
Have you tried recompiling the indicator?
Yes, of course. By F5 it compiles, throws to the terminal, where the chart with this indicator opens. There are no errors there (in the log). I close the chart and get back to the editor. I close the editor and apply the indicator from the navigator in the terminal to the chart - it starts working as Debugging again
Yes, of course. F5 compiles it, throws it to the terminal,
So compile it with the F7 key !
F5 means compile for debugging, see the editor's help Hotkeys
F5 is just the start of debugging. To compile, press F7, and after that you will be able to draw the indicator on the chart from the Navigator