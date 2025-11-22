Errors, bugs, questions - page 755
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... server ignores https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page766#comment_213314
... developers in response to the above post - ignored.
It's like that joke.
Patient: Doctor: Everyone is ignoring me.
Doctor: Next !
Do you at least answer this depends on the server part or is it the calipers in alps being stupid with the server part setup.
If something else boots up the processor while the job is running, will this weird protection work too?
No.
The protection is automatically triggered against users who install several times more agents than there are cores on the computer. Unfortunately, we cannot do otherwise - we keep statistics and see the consequences of unreasonable agent deployment.
... server ignores https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page766#comment_213314
... developers in response to the above post - ignore.
The right question is 50% of the answer.
Unfortunately, the above link does not provide enough information and the question is oddly posed. If there is a question about a specific operation, it should be described in detail, specify the environment, the code used and ask a clear question.
The right question is 50% of the answer.
Unfortunately, there is not enough information on the above link and the question is asked strangely. If there is a question about a specific operation, it should be described in detail, specify the environment, the code used and ask a clear question.
It is strange. Oh, please.
Here is Win7 x64 build 655 server AlpariFS-MT5 account 20015217
Part of code
Result in Experts tab
Result in log
Screenshot from trade
And now the main question: Where is GBPUSD position or where are errors in its opening (in Expert Advisor's logs and in the system journal)?
Addendum.
I found GBPUSD order in history
What does it mean ?
olyakish:
...AlpariFS-MT5 server
Problem server.
Orders, some strange, second day hanging. I do not know how to modify an order.
I also cannot modify a pending order.
If anybody knows, what is it?
Hmm, with 8 agents the system stood for an hour and self-deleted. Put 4 (just 4 cores) - same result. What could be the problem in this case?
The error has been corrected. Try again.
Problem server.
Orders, some kind of incomprehensible, have been hanging for two days. It is impossible to delete them...
I cannot modify a pending order either.
If someone knows, what is it?
With 4 agents, it works. I have 4 cores, how many services can I run at most without the program uninstalling afterwards?