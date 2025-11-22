Errors, bugs, questions - page 755

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... server ignores https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page766#comment_213314

... developers in response to the above post - ignored.

It's like that joke.

Patient: Doctor: Everyone is ignoring me.

Doctor: Next !

Do you at least answer this depends on the server part or is it the calipers in alps being stupid with the server part setup.

 
sion:
If something else boots up the processor while the job is running, will this weird protection work too?

No.

The protection is automatically triggered against users who install several times more agents than there are cores on the computer. Unfortunately, we cannot do otherwise - we keep statistics and see the consequences of unreasonable agent deployment.

 
olyakish:


... server ignores https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page766#comment_213314

... developers in response to the above post - ignore.

The right question is 50% of the answer.

Unfortunately, the above link does not provide enough information and the question is oddly posed. If there is a question about a specific operation, it should be described in detail, specify the environment, the code used and ask a clear question.

 
Renat:

The right question is 50% of the answer.

Unfortunately, there is not enough information on the above link and the question is asked strangely. If there is a question about a specific operation, it should be described in detail, specify the environment, the code used and ask a clear question.

It is strange. Oh, please.

Here is Win7 x64 build 655 server AlpariFS-MT5 account 20015217

Part of code

CTrade trade;                         // Используем класс CTrade
....
// открываем селлы
Open_trade(1,0.1);
....

void Open_trade(int  type,double inlot)
  {
   bool ok;
   string name_val[14]={"GBPUSD","EURGBP","GBPCHF","CHFJPY","AUDJPY","EURJPY","GBPJPY","CADJPY","AUDUSD","USDJPY","EURUSD","EURCHF","USDCHF","USDCAD"};
   int i;
   int a,b,c,d;
   if(type==1){a=12;b=14;c=0;d=12;}
   if(type==0){a=0;b=12;c=12;d=14;}
   for(i=a;i<b;i++)
     {
      if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN)>1000) // покупаем если достаточно средств на счете 
        {
         ok=trade.PositionOpen(name_val[i],
                               ORDER_TYPE_BUY,// ордер на покупку
                               inlot,// количество лотов для торговли
                               SymbolInfoDouble(name_val[i],SYMBOL_ASK),// последняя цена ask 
                               0.0,// Stop Loss
                               0.0,// Take Profit 
                               "exp");
         Print(name_val[i]," ORDER_TYPE_BUY ",inlot," ",trade.ResultRetcode());
         if(!ok && trade.ResultRetcode()!=10008){i--;}
         if(!ok){Print(trade.ResultRetcode());}
        }
      else
        {return;}
     }
   for(i=c;i<d;i++)
     {
      if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN)>1000) // покупаем если достаточно средств на счете 
        {
         ok=trade.PositionOpen(name_val[i],
                               ORDER_TYPE_SELL,// ордер на покупку
                               inlot,// количество лотов для торговли
                               SymbolInfoDouble(name_val[i],SYMBOL_BID),// последняя цена ,bid 
                               0.0,// Stop Loss
                               0.0,// Take Profit 
                               "exp");
         Print(name_val[i]," ORDER_TYPE_SELL ",inlot," ",trade.ResultRetcode());
         if(!ok && trade.ResultRetcode()!=10008){i--;}
         if(!ok){Print(trade.ResultRetcode());}
        }
      else
        {return;}
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Result in Experts tab

2012.06.22 09:45:43     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    EURCHF ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    EURUSD ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    USDJPY ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    AUDUSD ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    CADJPY ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    GBPJPY ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    EURJPY ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    AUDJPY ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    CHFJPY ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    GBPCHF ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    EURGBP ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    GBPUSD ORDER_TYPE_SELL 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:40     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    USDCAD ORDER_TYPE_BUY 0.1 10008
2012.06.22 09:45:40     Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1)    USDCHF ORDER_TYPE_BUY 0.1 10008

Result in log

2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445750 sell 0.10 EURCHF at 1.20100 done (based on order #12590051)
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445749 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.25576 done (based on order #12590050)
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445748 sell 0.10 USDJPY at 80.453 done (based on order #12590049)
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 EURCHF at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 EURCHF at 0.00000
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 EURUSD at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445747 sell 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.00536 done (based on order #12590048)
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 EURUSD at 0.00000
2012.06.22 09:45:43     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 USDJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 USDJPY at 0.000
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445746 sell 0.10 CADJPY at 78.294 done (based on order #12590047)
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 AUDUSD at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445745 sell 0.10 GBPJPY at 125.638 done (based on order #12590046)
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 AUDUSD at 0.00000
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 CADJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 CADJPY at 0.000
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445744 sell 0.10 EURJPY at 101.030 done (based on order #12590045)
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445743 sell 0.10 AUDJPY at 80.884 done (based on order #12590044)
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 GBPJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 GBPJPY at 0.000
2012.06.22 09:45:42     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 EURJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445742 sell 0.10 CHFJPY at 84.117 done (based on order #12590043)
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445741 sell 0.10 GBPCHF at 1.49345 done (based on order #12590042)
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 EURJPY at 0.000
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 AUDJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 AUDJPY at 0.000
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 CHFJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445740 sell 0.10 EURGBP at 0.80408 done (based on order #12590041)
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 CHFJPY at 0.000
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 GBPCHF at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 GBPCHF at 0.00000
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 EURGBP at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445739 buy 0.10 USDCAD at 1.02757 done (based on order #12590039)
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': deal #3445738 buy 0.10 USDCHF at 0.95640 done (based on order #12590038)
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 EURGBP at 0.00000
2012.06.22 09:45:41     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:40     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 GBPUSD at 0.00000
2012.06.22 09:45:40     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 USDCAD at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:40     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 USDCAD at 0.00000
2012.06.22 09:45:40     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 USDCHF at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.22 09:45:40     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 USDCHF at 0.00000
2012.06.22 09:45:18     Experts expert Exp_t101 (EURUSD,M1) loaded successfully

Screenshot from trade

And now the main question: Where is GBPUSD position or where are errors in its opening (in Expert Advisor's logs and in the system journal)?

Addendum.

I found GBPUSD order in history 

2012.06.22 08:45        12590040        GBPUSD  sell    0.10 / 0.00     market                  2012.06.22 08:45        canceled        system cancel

What does it mean ?

system cancel
 

 olyakish:

...AlpariFS-MT5 server

Problem server.

Orders, some strange, second day hanging. I do not know how to modify an order.

I also cannot modify a pending order.

If anybody knows, what is it?

BUY,SELL?

 
Hmm, with 8 agents the system stood for an hour and self-deleted. Put 4 (just 4 cores) - same result. What could be the problem in this case?
 
KillerRun:
Hmm, with 8 agents the system stood for an hour and self-deleted. Put 4 (just 4 cores) - same result. What could be the problem in this case?
The error has been corrected. Please try again.
 
alexvd:
The error has been corrected. Try again.
It worked with 4 agents. I have 4 cores, how many services can I run at most without the program uninstalling afterwards?
 
dupter:

Problem server.

Orders, some kind of incomprehensible, have been hanging for two days. It is impossible to delete them...

I cannot modify a pending order either.

If someone knows, what is it?

The same thing. What does it mean when an order is canceled? Whether at closing or at opening? A kind of market-execution requotes?
[Deleted]  
KillerRun:
With 4 agents, it works. I have 4 cores, how many services can I run at most without the program uninstalling afterwards?
Logically, and given the recent changes, 4 and you can.
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