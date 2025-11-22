Errors, bugs, questions - page 752
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Oh, man... Thanks, I'm fine.
To the developers
I do not understand the ChartIndicatorDelete logic. What is the trick of working with short names?
Add by handle and delete by short name, is it logical?
I think we should either change the parameter from name to handle of the indicator, or add a duplicate of the function with handle.
Isn't IndicatorRelease?
Dear MT5 developers - look at your time in the market review has run forty seconds ahead of the real time.
The editor constantly resets to "View" on startup. I.e. the toolbar, status bar, tools and navigator are reset.
Is there any way to fix this?
PS Win7 64 first launch via terminal
The editor has a permanent "View" reset on startup. I.e. the toolbar, status bar, tools and navigator are reset.
Is there any way to fix this?
PS Win7 64 first run via terminal
Can you attach screenshots of editor before closing and after launch?
Please make sure the editor doesn't have full screen mode enabled.
It's simple enough. Open the editor (it will be empty), switch on the toolbar, tools, navigator, line. Close it. Open it and it will be empty again.
It's simple enough. Open the editor (it will be empty), switch on the toolbar, tools, navigator, line. Close it. Open it and it will be empty again.
Hmmm... Yes, it's saved now.
However, I don't understand the term "Full screen" in this case.
AU... The terminal time ran away from the true Berlin time by 39 seconds ahead. For small timeframes this is super significant. The candlesticks are closing (and opening) 39 seconds earlier than they should be. It would be nice to correct this nonsense.