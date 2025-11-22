Errors, bugs, questions - page 753

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alexvd:

Can you attach screenshots of the editor before closing and after launch?

Please make sure that full screen mode is not enabled in the editor.

Thank you, it has been enabled.

 
Arkadiy:

AU... The terminal time ran away from the true Berlin time by 39 seconds ahead. For small timeframes this is super significant. The candlesticks are closing (and opening) 39 seconds earlier than they should be. It would be nice to fix this nonsense.

Please, describe it in details.

What is the server time? What server do you connect to? What are you comparing it to? How do you time-synchronize it?

 

Again the server is ignoring me in terms of executing orders

Here's the log

2012.06.20 14:49:14     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415019 sell 0.10 USDCAD at 1.01741 done (based on order #12467462)
2012.06.20 14:49:14     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 USDCAD at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:14     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415018 buy 0.10 EURGBP at 0.80688 done (based on order #12467460)
2012.06.20 14:49:13     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415017 buy 0.10 GBPCHF at 1.48840 done (based on order #12467459)
2012.06.20 14:49:13     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 USDCAD at 0.00000
2012.06.20 14:49:13     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 EURGBP at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:13     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 EURGBP at 0.00000
2012.06.20 14:49:13     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 GBPCHF at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:13     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415016 buy 0.10 AUDJPY at 80.537 done (based on order #12467455)
2012.06.20 14:49:13     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 GBPCHF at 0.00000
2012.06.20 14:49:13     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 CHFJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415015 buy 0.10 EURJPY at 100.250 done (based on order #12467453)
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 CHFJPY at 0.000
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 AUDJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415014 buy 0.20 GBPJPY at 124.253 done (based on order #12467452)
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 AUDJPY at 0.000
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 EURJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415013 buy 0.10 CADJPY at 77.619 done (based on order #12467450)
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 EURJPY at 0.000
2012.06.20 14:49:12     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.20 GBPJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415012 buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 1.01979 done (based on order #12467448)
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.20 GBPJPY at 0.000
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 CADJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415011 buy 0.10 USDJPY at 78.974 done (based on order #12467447)
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 CADJPY at 0.000
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415010 buy 0.10 EURUSD at 1.26947 done (based on order #12467445)
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 AUDUSD at 0.00000
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 USDJPY at 0.000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415009 buy 0.10 EURCHF at 1.20092 done (based on order #12467443)
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 USDJPY at 0.000
2012.06.20 14:49:11     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 EURUSD at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:10     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 EURUSD at 0.00000
2012.06.20 14:49:10     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 EURCHF at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:10     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415008 sell 0.10 USDCHF at 0.94591 done (based on order #12467441)
2012.06.20 14:49:10     Trades  '20015217': deal #3415007 buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.57336 done (based on order #12467439)
2012.06.20 14:49:10     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 EURCHF at 0.00000
2012.06.20 14:49:10     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 USDCHF at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:10     Trades  '20015217': exchange sell 0.10 USDCHF at 0.00000
2012.06.20 14:49:10     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 0.00000 placed for execution
2012.06.20 14:49:09     Trades  '20015217': exchange buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 0.00000

In this case 14 currency pairs should close

but for some reason "CADJPY" didn't close

And so periodically some pairs are just ignored to the deal

It's like diving in 14 times and coming out 13 times.

 
alexvd:

Describe in more detail.

Server time? Which server do you connect to? What do you compare it to? How do you synchronise your time?

The time - that is what is shown in the "Market Watch" and used to construct bars/candles. I don't know about the possibility to synchronize the time with the real time in MT5. Of course, I connect to Metaquotes-Demo server automatically when MT5 starts. I compare it with time.windows.com GMT+1 (Amsterdam, Berlin ....) which is on my computer, you can just look at the clock.
 
Arkadiy:
The time is the one that is shown in the "Market Watch" and the bars / candlesticks are built on it. I don't know about any possibility to synchronize the time with the real time in MT5, in my opinion, it simply doesn't exist. Of course, I connect to Metaquotes-Demo server automatically when MT5 starts. I compare it with time.windows.com GMT+1 (Amsterdam, Berlin ....) which is on my computer, you can just look at the clock.

We will do some research on the issue. In general: server time is the law for the client terminal.

 
alexvd:

We will do some research on the issue. And in general: server time for the client terminal is the law.

Thank you, both for the answers and for correcting the error. The time is now the same as the true GMT+1.
 

Three Sell orders were opened during the day, scoped out 1.20l. a trawl of 250 was assigned. At the moment of price movement to the bottom (profit) the trawl triggered and pulled the stop loss from the order to close the order to profit of about $270. But before my eyes, the price quietly crossed the stop line and went to the mews, where it is now profitable. What kind of a bug is this?

 

Here is another bug. Sell orders have disappeared from the chart, there is one in Buy (which I did not open, as I understand it was set by MT to close the opposite order) but it is not active, it is visible but not deleted.

I don't understand how people trade on MT5 for real :-(

I don't get it though, maybe this is because of MT5 and not because of MP5, enlighten me.

 

LUKA-FX:

Maybe it's the DT and not the MT5 that's causing all this crap, enlighten me.

It's in the DC. MT5 has nothing to do with it. What's the DC?
 
On Alpari it is impossible to close positions from yesterday until now. What is it? Are they having problems or is it MT5?
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