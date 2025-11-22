Errors, bugs, questions - page 753
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Can you attach screenshots of the editor before closing and after launch?
Please make sure that full screen mode is not enabled in the editor.
Thank you, it has been enabled.
AU... The terminal time ran away from the true Berlin time by 39 seconds ahead. For small timeframes this is super significant. The candlesticks are closing (and opening) 39 seconds earlier than they should be. It would be nice to fix this nonsense.
Please, describe it in details.
What is the server time? What server do you connect to? What are you comparing it to? How do you time-synchronize it?
Again the server is ignoring me in terms of executing orders
Here's the log
In this case 14 currency pairs should close
but for some reason "CADJPY" didn't close
And so periodically some pairs are just ignored to the deal
It's like diving in 14 times and coming out 13 times.
Describe in more detail.
Server time? Which server do you connect to? What do you compare it to? How do you synchronise your time?
The time is the one that is shown in the "Market Watch" and the bars / candlesticks are built on it. I don't know about any possibility to synchronize the time with the real time in MT5, in my opinion, it simply doesn't exist. Of course, I connect to Metaquotes-Demo server automatically when MT5 starts. I compare it with time.windows.com GMT+1 (Amsterdam, Berlin ....) which is on my computer, you can just look at the clock.
We will do some research on the issue. In general: server time is the law for the client terminal.
We will do some research on the issue. And in general: server time for the client terminal is the law.
Three Sell orders were opened during the day, scoped out 1.20l. a trawl of 250 was assigned. At the moment of price movement to the bottom (profit) the trawl triggered and pulled the stop loss from the order to close the order to profit of about $270. But before my eyes, the price quietly crossed the stop line and went to the mews, where it is now profitable. What kind of a bug is this?
Here is another bug. Sell orders have disappeared from the chart, there is one in Buy (which I did not open, as I understand it was set by MT to close the opposite order) but it is not active, it is visible but not deleted.
I don't understand how people trade on MT5 for real :-(
I don't get it though, maybe this is because of MT5 and not because of MP5, enlighten me.
LUKA-FX:
Maybe it's the DT and not the MT5 that's causing all this crap, enlighten me.