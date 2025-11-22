Errors, bugs, questions - page 3191
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Looks like we have a bug misplacing Last price as Ask on MT5, when the book of orders is empty (no bid / ask).
examples tickers: PETRM214, MGLUM107, MGLUM117 ... (many more)
To confirm that the book is empty and the ask price showed in MT5 is a copy of the Last price from days ago,
I checked in 2 other professional platforms of the broker.
The two confirmed the book was empty. (no bid or ask).
The problem is: when we filter the tickers for opportunities, we get those phantom prices, ruining the search.
Those all seem to be assets from Brazilian brokers, which only Brazilian nationals have access too. Is that the case?
I'm not familiar with such assets, but it's most probably a problem with the Broker's side and not a general issue with MetaTrader itself, so discuss the issue with them.
Also, it will probably be better to post on the Portuguese section, instead of the English one, if you want other Brazilian traders to verify the situation.
Looks like we have a bug misplacing Last price as Ask on MT5, when the book of orders is empty (no bid / ask).
examples tickers: PETRM214, MGLUM107, MGLUM117 ... (many more)
I also know nothing about Brazilian exchanges but those symbols look an awful lot like futures symbols. As I trade CME futures in MT5, this almost certainly is a broker-dealer's gateway issue. Here in the U.S., exchange data is fed to the futures broker's main data server and then forwarded through a gateway into an MT5 data server. With my particular broker-dealer, all trades other than stop orders are executed at the Last price. All expired contracts merely show a series of hash marks when viewed in retrospect on the M1 timeframe. Based on my inspection of the underlying data, those are Last prices coupled with sporadic Bid and Ask prices. For purposes of coding, close[0] returns the Last price and not the Bid price. Fortunately, I'm not scalping and I do well by referencing the Last prices.
I traded forex for years in MT4 and MT5 in the past and never saw data issues like these arise. IMHO, MT5 is primarily designed for forex and CFD trading. Even so, my grand conclusion is that MT5 remains supreme for auto-trading futures.
Looks like we have a bug misplacing Last price as Ask on MT5, when the book of orders is empty (no bid / ask).
examples tickers: PETRM214, MGLUM107, MGLUM117 ... (many more)
To confirm that the book is empty and the ask price showed in MT5 is a copy of the Last price from days ago,
I checked in 2 other professional platforms of the broker.
The two confirmed the book was empty. (no bid or ask).
The problem is: when we filter the tickers for opportunities, we get those phantom prices, ruining the search.
Is there a way to reset or refresh the reports page which shows your trading stats?
When I open reports, on the "Summary" page it shows that my equity is +$2,000 on the graph, yet on the same page it shows that my balance is matching my equity as all trades are closed (confirmed via my broker). I'm assuming this is a glitch or is there something I'm missing?
Hello traders, can somebody tell me the section where variable, functions, and arrays will be declared without compilation errors?
Anywhere that is not inside the OnInit OnCalculate OnDeinit OnChartEvent OnTick functions
Hello traders, can somebody tell me the section where variable, functions, and arrays will be declared without compilation errors?
Your question is similar to this: "Can someone tell me a road that I can drive on without getting a fine?" If you are driving in the oncoming lane, reversing, or if you are drunk, you will receive a fine regardless of the road.
I just noticed a DRAW_COLOR_LINE / DRAW_COLOR_SECTION rendering issue on latest stable build 5397 (November 6th), where colors just "shift" as you scroll your chart horizontally (on the time axis). In order to reproduce it, you just compile either of both DRAW_COLOR_LINE or DRAW_COLOR_SECTION official documentation examples and test on any instrument chart while scrolling. You'll inmediately notice that there must be a color indexing discrepancy while the chart is being scrolled, then redrawn.
Best regards
Hi @Alain Verleyen , @Fernando Carreiro
I just noticed a DRAW_COLOR_LINE / DRAW_COLOR_SECTION rendering issue on latest stable build 5397 (November 6th), where colors just "shift" as you scroll your chart horizontally (on the time axis). In order to reproduce it, you just compile either of both DRAW_COLOR_LINE or DRAW_COLOR_SECTION official documentation examples and test on any instrument chart while scrolling. You'll inmediately notice that there must be a color indexing discrepancy while the chart is being scrolled, then redrawn.
Best regards
I don't understand what you're talking about. Please clarify.