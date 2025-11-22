Errors, bugs, questions - page 746
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The trend is stuck somewhere between the bars.
Does the magnetisation only work to the Open price?
No more accurately there seems to be some scaling slippage or something.
The trend is stuck somewhere between the bars.
It looks like you have "precise timeline" checked in the "graphs" tab in the settings
There isn't one at all.
There isn't one at all.
Look in Objects, it's there.
Actually, a bug. See what you can do.
Better left without brakes. imho.
// if you categorically don't want to enter compiler options. With options would be a choice of [strict/non-strict indexing check]. Strict would be set during debugging, then set to unstrict and get the speed.
Is it possible to set the indicator handles in the EA initialisation with a loop, e.g:
Is it possible to set the indicator handles in the EA initialisation with a loop, e.g:
Is it possible to set indicator handles in the EA initialization with a cycle, e.g.:
Yes, of course - this is how I created a multi-currency Expert Advisor based on divergence.
We cannot do without it. Prescribing a separate handle for each pair and TF would take more than 200
and in this unsophisticated way you can manage with 10-20
By the same method buffers copying and calculation will be well handled :-)
Documentation :ChartTimePriceToXY andChartXYToTimePrice descriptions are mixed up. You need to exchange...