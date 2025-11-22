Errors, bugs, questions - page 746

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olyakish:

The trend is stuck somewhere between the bars.

Oh, maybe that's the yaz?
 
olyakish:

Does the magnetisation only work to the Open price?

No more accurately there seems to be some scaling slippage or something.

The trend is stuck somewhere between the bars.



It looks like you have the "precise timeline" checkbox enabled in the "charts" tab in the settings
 
stringo:
It looks like you have "precise timeline" checked in the "graphs" tab in the settings

There isn't one at all.

 
olyakish:

There isn't one at all.

Look in Objects, there is one there.
 
Urain:
Look in Objects, it's there.
Thank you. Found it.
 
stringo:
Actually, a bug. See what you can do.

Better left without brakes. imho.

// if you categorically don't want to enter compiler options. With options would be a choice of [strict/non-strict indexing check]. Strict would be set during debugging, then set to unstrict and get the speed.

 

Is it possible to set the indicator handles in the EA initialisation with a loop, e.g:

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES per[8];
int MA_handle[8], i;

int OnInit()
{  per[0]=PERIOD_H4;  per[1]=PERIOD_H3;  per[2]=PERIOD_H2;  per[3]=PERIOD_H1;
   per[4]=PERIOD_M30; per[5]=PERIOD_M20; per[6]=PERIOD_M15; per[7]=PERIOD_M12;
   for (i=0; i<=7; i++)
   {  MA_handle[i]=iMA(_Symbol, per[i], 20, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_LOW); // --- ?
      if (MA_handle[i]<0)
      {  Alert("MA_handel[",i,"] is not created, Error=",GetLastError());
         return(-1);
   }  }
return(0);
}
 
Paladin80:

Is it possible to set the indicator handles in the EA initialisation with a loop, e.g:


you can. What's stopping you from doing that?
 
Paladin80:

Is it possible to set indicator handles in the EA initialization with a cycle, e.g.:



Yes, of course - this is how I created a multi-currency Expert Advisor based on divergence.

We cannot do without it. Prescribing a separate handle for each pair and TF would take more than 200

and in this unsophisticated way you can manage with 10-20


By the same method buffers copying and calculation will be well handled :-)

 

Documentation :ChartTimePriceToXY andChartXYToTimePrice descriptions are mixed up. You need to exchange...

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