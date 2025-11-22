Errors, bugs, questions - page 757
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If you run this code, the terminal gives an error Invalid EX5 file:
Thank you, we'll look into it.
Fibonacci arcs
Level modification causes a compile-time error
Fibonacci arcs
Level modification causes a compile-time error
OBJPROP_LEVELVALUEthis is an Integer property?
and are you sure that
it's an Integer property?
In tester Version:5.00 Build 655 (06.Jun.2012) No stoploss sell modifications, no errors shown. On buy, no problems all works
Which server?
Which server?
In tester Version:5.00 Build 655 (06.Jun.2012) No stoploss sell modifications, no errors shown. On buy, no problem all works
Try the following edits
Try these edits