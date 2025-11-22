Errors, bugs, questions - page 745
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This code compiles without a single warning. Although it probably shouldn't even compile.
This operation is allowed in MQL5 as an alternative to uinon.
It has been resolved - we will add a warning. And an explicit conversion to the structure to eliminate the warning.
So minor inaccuracies (About the number 8 in the clue)
So minor inaccuracies (About the number 8 in the clue)
Can you tell me why in the MetaEditor MT5 tips are not displayed if the letter case is not correct? In MT4 case does not matter, but here it is terribly inconvenient, it seems I have a wrong setting of the MetaEditor
What's not to like? 8 overloaded functions. By clicking up and down you can select the overload you want.
It's just in the edit it says that there is only one option for this function (for type double), no mention of the others.
Can you tell why in the MetaEditor MT5 tips are not displayed if the letter case is not correct? In MT4, case does not matter, but here it is terribly inconvenient, it seems that some of the settings are wrong in the MetaEditor
i.e. it's not some kind of setting, but it's how the cues work in meta-editor5?
Hmm, well, why do you need such tips if the case is not guessed, you still need to get into the Help, I do not want to be rude, but then clearly "no credit" to the developers - in MT4 tips helped me a lot when learning the language
Out of range is not from the compiler. This is a Runtime error.
The runtime system has stupidly calculated the offset and nothing will happen if incorrect indexes were involved in the calculation, but you didn't go beyond the array's limits. But if we check the indexes in a smart way, each one separately, then we will get concrete brakes at runtime
Thank you for your message.
This operation is allowed in MQL5 as an alternative to uinon.
It has been resolved - we will add a warning. And an explicit conversion to the structure to eliminate the warning.
So it's not a bug, it's a feature (it's designed that way).
Does the magnetisation only work to the Open price?
No more accurately there seems to be some scaling slippage or something.
The trend is stuck somewhere between the bars.