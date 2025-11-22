Errors, bugs, questions - page 749
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What does this mean?
No errors in the terminal, the indicator compiles, works, no errors in the editor, in the log
but the indicator doesn't need any VS, it's just a couple of arrays. But it stubbornly starts only like this - Debugging.
How to fix it?
Since the question with the chart dates remains unanswered by MQ, I'll ask the next one...
I can't find this in the description. Indicator tester?
Since the question with the chart dates remains unanswered by MQ, I'll ask the next one...
I can't find it in the description. Indicator tester?
This was made to test indicators from Market.
P.S. It is not only from the Market. For instance, you can see how the indicator behaves in the tester during its development. It may take a long time to wait for the update in the real time mode.
Thank you. I see.
I am primitively requesting it from an empty EA to test the indicator.
I can't find it in the description. Indicator tester?
Thank you. I see.
I am primitively requesting it from an empty EA to test the indicator.
But only the visual mode. So you can't measure the speed.
Please help me understand!
In the process of my calculations I get numbers whose meaning is not clear to me.
I assign such a number to variable a and print it out:
Result:
a= -7.5641450378294846e-321, Valid= 1
But according to the documentation, the type double cannot have powers below -308. Who knows what kind of numbers they are?