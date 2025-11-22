Errors, bugs, questions - page 756
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Logically, and given the recent changes, 4 and can.
Order on GBPUSD has been found in the history
What does it mean?
I think Alpari is actively setting up its execution gateway at the moment and the execution problems you see are from there.
So, it is a question of the execution side and proper handling. We would definitely help with the problem, but in this case it is already happening outside of our system.
Orders hanging in the middle of execution are also most likely coming from the same side - some kind of problems on the actual execution side.
Has anyone experienced objects spontaneously disappearing on a chart?
Been marking the chart with fans. For a month, maybe a bit more. First loss I noticed about two weeks ago, thought I might have accidentally highlighted it myself and took it down.
Today I checked - almost half of the markings are gone...
There were - at all extremes, left -
Completely incomprehensible - disappear in pairs, no top or bottom without a pair; not sure, but it seems to disappear in reverse order of placement (placed from left to right - disappear from right to left, but not in a row).
People, please tell me where to write suggestions for MT5 developers. Should I create a new thread? I can't find it...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/07041982/servicedesk
I looked at how the buttons on the chart, OBJ_BUTTON, work. When the slightest displacement of the mouse, before pressing the lkm (the cursor of course also remains on the button), causes the click not to be counted. When working with low-quality mice or in unfavourable conditions, not a good feature.
This is correct, because in this case you get a scrolling graph event.
If you run this code, the terminal gives an error Invalid EX5 file:
And if you run this one:
Then everything's fine.
Conclusion: Glitch when copying uninitialized memory cells.