Errors, bugs, questions - page 237
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The problem with loading the indicator is a compiler error. We're preparing an update now.
Bild 370. Everything's the same... i.e. iCustom indicator can't load. everything recompiled 10 times. cache cleared. what else to do ?
2010.12.17 17:12:51 Core 1 2010.12.01 00:00:00 Expert removed because indicator 43 cannot load [4802]
2010.12.17 17:12:51 Core 1 loading of FEOP EURUSD,H1 failed
Build 370. everything is the same... i.e. iCustom indicator can't load. everything recompiled 10 times. cache cleared. what else to do ?
2010.12.17 17:12:51 Core 1 2010.12.01 00:00:00 Expert removed because indicator 43 cannot load [4802]
2010.12.17 17:12:51 Core 1 loading of FEOP EURUSD,H1 failed
Can you write to Service Desk with all the details you need?
Can you write to Service Desk with all the details you need?
inserting #property tester_indicator "FEOP.ex5" into the EA code helped, but:
1) it worked before without it
2) the MQL help describes the use of this property as"Custom indicator name in the format "indicator_name.ex5" .The indicators necessary for testing are determined automatically from the call of the iCustom() function, if the corresponding parameter is specified as a constant string. For other cases (use of IndicatorCreate() function or use of non-constant string in the parameter specifying indicator name) this property should be... "
i.e. in fact, iCustom does not automatically determine the indicators necessary for testing from the function call, as it is declared.
In mql4 it was possible to set the fill colour for Rectangle, Triangle, Ellipse objects.
In mql5 I haven't found such an option, and objects are displayed only as outlines.
A question: Have the developers forgotten to include such a feature or have they intentionally removed it?
If it is still possible, please specify the functionality that allows it.
In mql4 it was possible to set the fill colour for Rectangle, Triangle, Ellipse objects.
In mql5 I haven't found such an option, and objects are displayed only as outlines.
A question: Have the developers forgotten to include such a feature or have they intentionally removed it?
If this option is available, please specify the functionality to enable it.
Help in MetaTrader 5 → Analytics → Objects → Shapes → Ellipse
General parameters of objects are described in the corresponding section.
In order to fill an object with colour of its lines, you should enable the "Draw object as background" option in the "General" tab.
MetaTrader 5 Help → Analytics → Objects → Shapes → Ellipse
Yep, got it, thanks.
I need to set OBJPROP_BACK flag to true.
Re-downloaded and installed MT5 on another disk, opened a new demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo. Version 370.
I can connect EAs from Advisors folder, and there are only uncompiled files in mq5 format.
But they are attached to the chart and their properties are available in the tester.
Now there is no need to compile them?
My Expert Advisors in the mq5 and ex5 formats copied into the Experts folder are not visible in the navigator and are not available in the menu "Insert-Experts".
The version of OS is Vista 32 bits.
The Expert Advisor code from the folder Examples - Moving Average.
Gentlemen, does anyone know how to calculate the crossing of price with a diagonal(trend line)
From MT4 double level=(TimeCurrent()-T1)*(P2-P1)/(T2-T1)+P1;
You got it.
Found where to download the experts.
I've got C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...