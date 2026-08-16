GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 121

New comment
 

From a technical analysis perspective, the current situation is as follows:

on the W1 timeframe – a downtrend

On D1 – downtrend

on H12...H6 – flat

on H2 – an uptrend...


Conclusions: The overall assessment of the current situation for gold is a downtrend, but there is currently a pullback...

Will this pullback turn into a trend reversal? It’s hard to say...

Best course of action: stay out of the market for now..., wait for ALL trend indicators to reverse in the same direction...

 
Serqey Nikitin trend indicators to reverse in the same direction...
Whatever the situation on these timeframes, how can we take profit from all this right here and now?
 
mvf358 #:
Whatever the situation on these charts, how can we make a profit from all this right here and now?

Here and now – that’s the stuff of fairy tales...

The most reliable option is to wait for ALL indicators on ALL charts to reverse... i.e. a STRONG TREND...

But this is a fairly rare occurrence in the market, although it is tantamount to the Holy Grail...


All other options must be tested in the TESTER over a long period...

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Here and now – that’s the stuff of fairy tales...

The safest option is to wait for ALL indicators on ALL charts to reverse... i.e. a STRONG TREND...

But this is a fairly rare occurrence in the market, although it is regarded as the HOLY GRAIL...


All other options must be tested in the TESTER over a long period...

Have you tried improving your approach?

So, you’ve got that sorted, but what next: have you tried looking for more precise entry points and minimising equity drawdowns? Any success?
 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Here and now – that’s the stuff of fairy tales...

The safest option is to wait for ALL indicators on ALL charts to reverse... i.e. a STRONG TREND...

But this is a fairly rare occurrence in the market, although it is regarded as the HOLY GRAIL...


All other options must be tested in the TESTER over a long period...

Serqey Nikitin #:

Here and now – that’s the stuff of fairy tales...

The safest option is to wait for ALL indicators on ALL charts to reverse... i.e. a STRONG TREND...

But this is a fairly rare occurrence in the market, although it is equated with the HOLY GRAIL...


All other options must be tested in the TESTER over a long period...

Such an event can occur at least once a month, so it’s not really that rare. There’s certainly no Holy Grail there.
 
Ivan Butko #:
So we’d got ourselves into a bit of a mess, and then: we tried looking

for some valium and tear our grey hairs out :-)

because at the very least it took a nosedive; if there were support levels, they’d been wiped out; the optimal entry points were somewhere long gone, far away, and certainly not yours (it all happened whilst I was ‘waiting for things to turn around’).

Well, it’s turned around and now we’re being offered to enter at the worst possible price with maximum risk. The market loves that sort of thing. Eat it

PS/ We were discussing exactly the same thing somewhere recently... apparently someone there didn’t like it, so now they’ll be spamming all the threads with caps lock

 
Serqey Nikitin #:
Best course of action: stay out of the market for now..., wait for ALL trend indicators to reverse in the same direction...
Roger that... unless you can figure out a way to scalp that ignores the trend bias.
 

Recommendation from AI

--



--

In short, if the price falls below the Bid, you can sell

If it holds above Ask = we buy.

We’re waiting for the market to open and going all in 😁😁😁

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Recommendation from AI...

Translation to English...

The chart shows a one-minute timeframe (M1) for gold against the US dollar (XAUUSD). It clearly shows a downward trend that has given way to a localized upward trend.


Current situation on the chart

General movement: After a strong fall from levels above 4230, the price found support in the 4203-4204 area.

Trend reversal: From the lows, a consistent increase in local lows and highs was formed (ascending structure).

Current price: Quotes are squeezed in a narrow range around the level of 4216.77.

Possible traffic scenarios

Bullish scenario (continuation of growth): Price consolidation above the level of 4217-

4218 will open the way to testing the next resistance in the 4223-4225 area.

Bearish scenario (pullback or resumption of decline): If the current resistance at 4217 holds, a local pullback back to support levels of 4211-4213 is possible.

(Google Image Translate).
 
prostotrader:

Hi!

Is it worth buying gold at 1130 ?

Ha! 'Is it worth buying at 1130?' – man, if only we could go back in time! 😅 Gold has since climbed to 4220, so whoever asked that question basically found a goldmine.

Look, the market's unpredictable as hell, but here's what we've learned: when everything gets more expensive and inflation creeps up, gold tends to follow. Five months ago it was sitting pretty at 5598.32, and now it's pulled back a bit. But that's exactly why it's such a solid hedge against inflation – it goes where the money doesn't. And gives as NOW opportunity to buy in and hold for next couple years. 

TL;DR: That 1130 comment aged like fine wine. 🍷

1...114115116117118119120121122123124125126127128...139
New comment