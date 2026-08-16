GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 133

New comment
 

Here's the scalping version of the upswing:

XAUUSDM1

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Here is a version of an uptrend for scalping:


Why are there so many rubbish signals?...
 
Alexey Dudin #:

Great trade! I’m using a fully automated algorithm, so I entered the market a little earlier and am still holding the position. My final result may end up being lower than yours (individual trades don’t matter; it’s the system and long-term performance that count), but at the moment I’m at 21,800 points.


Wow, brilliant! I also wanted to enter after the correction to 4,200, but ended up buying Bitcoin instead.
[Deleted]  

XAU/USD (Gold Spot) - 1H Technical Outlook

Instrument: Gold Spot / USD (OANDA)
Current Price: 4253.53 (-0.32%)

Gold has pulled back from a recent swing high at 4325.38, now retracing into the 0.618–0.786 Fibonacci zone (4270.20–4255.20). This area aligns with a prior structural point (marked "1" at 4236.00) and could act as a decision zone for continuation or deeper correction.

Key levels:

  • Resistance: 4291.27 (0.382 fib) / 4,304.30 (0.236 fib) / 4,325.38 (swing high)
  • Support: 4236.00 (fib 1) / 4180.92 (1.618 extension)
  • Major structural support (Strong Low): ~4020.00

Structure: Price broke structure (BOS) multiple times on the way up from the 4020 low, confirming bullish momentum. As long as price holds above 4180, the broader uptrend remains intact. A break below 4236 would weaken the immediate bullish setup and open room toward 4180.

Sharing for discussion - not a trade signal. Curious to hear other perspectives on how this retracement plays out.

Files:
analysis.png  163 kb
 
LuciaLopez12 #:


Key levels:

  • Resistance: 4,291.27 (0.382 Fibonacci) / 4,304.30 (0.236 Fibonacci) / 4,325.38 (high of the swing)
  • Support: 4,236.00 (Fibonacci level 1) / 4,180.92 (1.618 extension)
  • Key structural support (strong low): ~4,020.00


That’s ridiculous!

You trust an ANCESTOR (Fibonacci) who NEVER lived in this information-driven world...

Do you think that’s right?...

 
It looks as though there’s going to be a sharp fall; 4,300 is the upper limit for growth
 
Satan Claws #:
It looks as though there’s going to be a sharp fall; 4,300 is the upper limit for growth

Had another NIGHTMARE again?...

My colleagues really do have a penchant for the mystical...

Why not just stop and think, and remember that pullbacks have happened, are happening and will ALWAYS happen!

 
Serqey Nikitin #:
Why are there so many rubbish signals?...

I must confess that a substantial minority of loss trades are intentionally built into the strategy. While the strategy is not always-in-the-market, it certainly places trades quite rapidly.

I should note that it only risks about 1% of account balance on any single trade, and only places one trade at a time. It also implements position size reduction logic when its consecutive losses exceed the average consecutive loss count─which returns to 1% following one profitable trade. I ran a 20 year backtest that showed exponential account growth, largely due to the strategy's trading frequency. Live trading is pleasantly following suit.

As the screenshot in Post #1321 shows, the strategy is detrended. Therefore, small losses are sacrificed in order to catch every potential immediate swing and/or potential greater reversal.
 
https://www.metatrader.com/en/ideas/charts/metals/d469hp

I analyze in the morning
Gold Pullback Before the Next Rally. Here's the Buy Zone! - Trading Idea by Odyssey Trader | MetaTrader
Gold Pullback Before the Next Rally. Here's the Buy Zone! - Trading Idea by Odyssey Trader | MetaTrader
  • www.metatrader.com
Gold is currently trading around 4263 and remains in a strong bullish trend. A healthy pullback toward the 4225–4215 support zone is expected before the next potential upward move. This area could provide a favorable buying opportunity for traders looking to join the trend. Buy Zone: 4225 – 4215 Target: 4250 - 4275 - 4325 📈 If price retraces...
 

forced me out of a profitable position

1...126127128129130131132133134135136137138139
New comment