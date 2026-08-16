GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 133
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Here's the scalping version of the upswing:
Here is a version of an uptrend for scalping:
Great trade! I’m using a fully automated algorithm, so I entered the market a little earlier and am still holding the position. My final result may end up being lower than yours (individual trades don’t matter; it’s the system and long-term performance that count), but at the moment I’m at 21,800 points.
XAU/USD (Gold Spot) - 1H Technical Outlook
Instrument: Gold Spot / USD (OANDA)
Current Price: 4253.53 (-0.32%)
Gold has pulled back from a recent swing high at 4325.38, now retracing into the 0.618–0.786 Fibonacci zone (4270.20–4255.20). This area aligns with a prior structural point (marked "1" at 4236.00) and could act as a decision zone for continuation or deeper correction.
Key levels:
Structure: Price broke structure (BOS) multiple times on the way up from the 4020 low, confirming bullish momentum. As long as price holds above 4180, the broader uptrend remains intact. A break below 4236 would weaken the immediate bullish setup and open room toward 4180.
Sharing for discussion - not a trade signal. Curious to hear other perspectives on how this retracement plays out.
Key levels:
That’s ridiculous!
You trust an ANCESTOR (Fibonacci) who NEVER lived in this information-driven world...
Do you think that’s right?...
It looks as though there’s going to be a sharp fall; 4,300 is the upper limit for growth
Had another NIGHTMARE again?...
My colleagues really do have a penchant for the mystical...
Why not just stop and think, and remember that pullbacks have happened, are happening and will ALWAYS happen!
Why are there so many rubbish signals?...
I must confess that a substantial minority of loss trades are intentionally built into the strategy. While the strategy is not always-in-the-market, it certainly places trades quite rapidly.
I should note that it only risks about 1% of account balance on any single trade, and only places one trade at a time. It also implements position size reduction logic when its consecutive losses exceed the average consecutive loss count─which returns to 1% following one profitable trade. I ran a 20 year backtest that showed exponential account growth, largely due to the strategy's trading frequency. Live trading is pleasantly following suit.As the screenshot in Post #1321 shows, the strategy is detrended. Therefore, small losses are sacrificed in order to catch every potential immediate swing and/or potential greater reversal.
I analyze in the morning
forced me out of a profitable position