How can i receive my payment 
 
What payment?
 
How do I connect trading robot using my phone
 
You should use desktop Metatrader for the robots.
 
Can you please guide me for linking EA with my MT5 
 
Those are the tips:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.20 15:43

Use tips - the instruction about HowTo

=========

----------------

----------------

----------------


 
Thanks for your assistance and love 
Thank how do I start?
 
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Symbol discord issue in Copy Trading

I paid $30 for my copy trading yesterday. But the problem is the signal provider's broker is LiteFinance which uses symbols EURUSD_o for EURUSD, GBPUSD_o for GBPUSD and XAUUSD_o for XAUUSD.
My broker is XM Global which uses symbols of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD.  The journal of my account says each deal of the signal provider <skipped as no symbol found> as you see in the attached file.
The signal provider tell me to change the broker to LiteFinance. I tried to change to LiteFinance, but I found out I can't transfer any money to my account of the broker as I live in South Korea.
In the circumstance,  I think this copy trading contract should be cancelled and the money of $30 be returned back to me. To my disappointment, I found no cancellation menu for my copy trading contract on mql5 service menu.
I'd like to get mql5's opinion first and your opinions.


 
It is relatesd to the mapping (it is written in the FAQ and I am sure - you were reading it):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Copying signal with different broker

Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01

Read this part of FAQ -

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

------------------

Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:

mapping

