Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:
???????
Who is it? What is it?
A luxury wristwatch. 😅
 
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux2KW20nqHU

Jaquet Droz The Writer Automaton From 1774 In Action: Inspired Hugo Movie
  • 2012.06.22
  • www.youtube.com
See more @ http://www.ablogtoread.com. One of three surviving automata from the 18th century built by Jaquet Droz, this is "The Writer" and is the most famou...
 
I'd like someone to help me develop a very simple but profitable grid hedge expert advisor (EA) with a return of 100% to 300% per month. I'll provide the technical specifications privately. Thank you for your time and consideration. 
 
Happy Thursday, I can only see Forex in my MT5. How do I access commodities and/or Crypto? I asked chat and it told me to open market watch to find gold and silver, but it's not allowing me access. Thanks!

BTW, my broker is [edit]com. Thanks!
 
Right-click in Market Watch
From drop-down menu select Show All


Select Show All

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
  • 2026.01.11
  • www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
 
i topup 40 usd butt dont now how strt trading now
 
  • If it is related to the trading account so ask your broker for support (in case of any issue for example).
  • If it is related to this MQL5 forum so please note that it is not rrelated to the trading at all.

---------------------

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Off-topic posts

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.06 06:53

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820


 

Incidentally, I witnessed a case where a trader I knew used AI to guess the formula for calculating indicator buffers (the indicator's source code was lost). The formula, incidentally, was quite tricky. I programmed a new indicator using the AI's suggested formula, and we achieved a 100% match with the original indicator.

I don't know what data exactly that trader fed to the AI, but that incident proved to me that, when used correctly, regular LLMs can analyze charts very well.

 
AnAcc9 #:
Here is ChatGPT´s reply to your statement:

I see inactionable generalities designed to instill a feeling of security in a human. To the extent that it makes the human feel better, perhaps I'm missing the point.

Vladislav Boyko #:

Incidentally, I witnessed a case where a trader I knew used AI to guess the formula for calculating indicator buffers (the indicator's source code was lost). The formula, incidentally, was quite tricky. I programmed a new indicator using the AI's suggested formula, and we achieved a 100% match with the original indicator.

I don't know what data exactly that trader fed to the AI, but that incident proved to me that, when used correctly, regular LLMs can analyze charts very well.

Presumably, that trader remembered the underlying plain language logic that was the basis for the technical code. I can see how plain language might have been used to prompt.

I don't understand how AI can't interpret OHLC data but can interpret an entire chart.

