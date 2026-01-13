Off-topic posts - page 168

Greeting....The Bollinger Bands please put the option to change the colors of the center line the lower line and the top line...that will be a plus for me on my end..

Just change the colors in the Colors tab, and click on OK.

bb.mq5  6 kb
 

can some one help me convert mine am a 16 year old kid i understand nothing

Olajide Philip #:
can some one help me convert mine am a 16 year old kid i understand nothing
you better remove your post before a moderator sees you. That is a bannable offense.
 
Olajide Philip #:
can some one help me convert mine am a 16 year old kid i understand nothing
ex4 files are executables, it cant be converted. This Library can be useful for you when you have .mq4 and .mq5 source code
 
Paul75 #:

Agree with Master forex IB analysis is very important trading without analysis leads to losses.. As we put money we can't just trade with blind eyes.

Absolutely! Trading without proper analysis is risky and informed decisions are key to avoiding losses.

 
how can I start to trade ?
 
Buntubakhe Skuni #:
how can I start to trade ?

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

I need to deposite
 
Francis Moris Mkande #:
I need to deposite
read post 
 

5 Is it for work or learning?

