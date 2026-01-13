Off-topic posts - page 164
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Please help me what to do with my account trading info. Since when I create signal n want to fix some info of it, I accidentally change my account trading info into Demo. Now, I can't found n change it back into Real. What should I do? Thanks for help me...
Anyway, you can try to manage it from this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
@Fernando Carreiro
Your post was deleted by another moderator because you already have a copy of the same post in another topic.
You have a private message from "System" regarding this matter.
It was removed (as I see from your screenshot).
Anyway, you can tyr to manage it from this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
The Signals service is in decline.
Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.01.17 12:07
The following changes will be coming with the release of MetaTrader 5 this Friday:
These steps will clear out the service of junk, free up a ton of resources, and create a clean storefront.
The next step will be to reform the terms of the signal subscription account :
This will allow us to qualitatively improve the service.
Please stop posting in unrelated topics. As already explained, demo accounts cannot be used for signals.
Where exactly did you "change" the account type"?
Be specific and provide details. If you "changed" it, can you not change it back?
Also, consider resubmitting the signal again. It will probably be the easiest thing to do (or contact the Service Desk).
Remember that this is a user forum, not the Service Desk. We have no control over your settings or setup.
Where exactly did you "change" the account type"?
Be specific and provide details. If you "changed" it, can you not change it back?
Also, consider resubmitting the signal again. It will probably be the easiest thing to do (or contact the Service Desk).
Remember that this is a user forum, not the Service Desk. We have no control over your settings or setup.
My previous post was also deleted, with the reason given that it was created by an AI generator...
But I only used AI to translate the language because I’m not good at English. If I can’t use AI for translation, how am I supposed to communicate with you?
Or if I type in my local language, would anyone even understand it?