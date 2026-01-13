Off-topic posts - page 164

New comment
 
Efraimipays Tentqea #:
Please help me what to do with my account trading info. Since when I create signal n want to fix some info of it, I accidentally change my account trading info into Demo. Now, I can't found n change it back into Real. What should I do? Thanks for help me...
It was removed (as I see from your screenshot).
Anyway, you can try to manage it from this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
 
@Fernando Carreiro
Why I can see my comment I sent here?
Is it deleted by system?
 
Efraimipays Tentqea #:
@Fernando Carreiro
Why I can see my comment I sent here? Deleted?

Your post was deleted by another moderator because you already have a copy of the same post in another topic.

You have a private message from "System" regarding this matter.

 
Sergey Golubev #:
It was removed (as I see from your screenshot).
Anyway, you can tyr to manage it from this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
What should I do with that page?
 
@Efraimipays Tentqea #What should I do with that page?
Please stop posting in unrelated topics. As already explained, demo accounts cannot be used for signals.
 
Efraimipays Tentqea #Please help me what to do with my account trading info. Since when I create signal n want to fix some info of it, I accidentally change my account trading info into Demo. Now, I can't found n change it back into Real. What should I do? Thanks for help me...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing

The Signals service is in decline.

Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.01.17 12:07

The following changes will be coming with the release of MetaTrader 5 this Friday:

  1. Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cent, etc.) for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is completely removed.
  2. The ability to register demo or private signals on the website is removed.
  3. The ability to create free signals is removed.
  4. MQL5 functions SignalsXXXX are abolished, they return empty data and the ERR_MQLAPI_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED code
  5. Signals can only be created by users who have received seller status.


These steps will clear out the service of junk, free up a ton of resources, and create a clean storefront.


The next step will be to reform the terms of the signal subscription account :

  1. Any copycats are prohibited - they are the ones who stole our signal service
  2. Connections with read-only passwords are prohibited - this is how they get stolen by other people's copy trading services
  3. All MQL5 functions will return empty open positions/orders/trade history - copiers will be useless
  4. It is impossible to bypass the specified conditions by connecting from other terminal copies

This will allow us to qualitatively improve the service.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please stop posting in unrelated topics. As already explained, demo accounts cannot be used for signals.
It is NOT Demo account, but it is REAL account. I accidentally changed the account info into Demo, BUT actually it is REAL account.
 
@Efraimipays Tentqea #It is NOT Demo account, but it is REAL account. I accidentally changed the account info into Demo, BUT actually it is REAL account.

Where exactly did you "change" the account type"?

Be specific and provide details. If you "changed" it, can you not change it back?

Also, consider resubmitting the signal again. It will probably be the easiest thing to do (or contact the Service Desk).

Remember that this is a user forum, not the Service Desk. We have no control over your settings or setup.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Where exactly did you "change" the account type"?

Be specific and provide details. If you "changed" it, can you not change it back?

Also, consider resubmitting the signal again. It will probably be the easiest thing to do (or contact the Service Desk).

Remember that this is a user forum, not the Service Desk. We have no control over your settings or setup.

As you can see from my attachment, I have resubmitted the signal again, but still failed. Anyway, as you advised me to contact the Service Desk, should be the best way to solve the problem. Thanks.
Files:
IMG_20251016_152242.jpg  448 kb
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:


My previous post was also deleted, with the reason given that it was created by an AI generator...

But I only used AI to translate the language because I’m not good at English. If I can’t use AI for translation, how am I supposed to communicate with you? 

Or if I type in my local language, would anyone even understand it?


1...157158159160161162163164165166167168169170171172
New comment