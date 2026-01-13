Off-topic posts - page 165
My previous post was also deleted, with the reason given that it was created by an AI generator...
But I only used AI to translate the language because I’m not good at English. If I can’t use AI for translation, how am I supposed to communicate with you?
Or if I type in my local language, would anyone even understand it?
Please read carefully the reason why your post was deleted. Your deleted post is below. "AI-generated" is the post you are replying to, not yours. "AI generated" is the post you replied to, not yours.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Deleted comment from "have a question about the EA log writing system in MT4"
Manu Tabtim, 2025.10.26 13:49Do I need to close MT4/MT5?
There is in-built translation feature located in the every forum post.
Example, you open the post and write and translate it to the English and post it:
and it will be translated -
and make a post -
Hi,
I linked a broker (OANDA) to the Metatrader 5 platform and now I can't delete it or change brokers.
The platform only shows me a limited list from the same company (Demo, Live, etc.).
After trying everything for a whole day, I'm turning to you to find a solution.
Thank you.
I can't remember my password please help
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
How can I invited friend
Click on the user's name and then click on "Add to friends."
Then wait for the user to accept it.
Hello, how are things beginning?
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
