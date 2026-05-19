MetaQuotes Wins Two Prestigious Awards at Forex Expo Dubai 2025
Well done, MetaQuotes!
It’s truly impressive to see how you continue to stay at the top of your game. Despite the many challenges over the years and the rise of numerous competing platforms, MetaTrader remains the undeniable leader in the forex industry.
It's inspiring to see how the collective work of so many professionals keeps raising the standards of our community.
Hi. That’s great news and congratulations to the entire team for their dedication and hard work. This is a strong example of what can be achieved through consistency, teamwork, and clear goals.
The Tradetech FX conference will be in Miami, Florida, U.S. in February of 2026.
Come on out and gain market share in the States!
It was really cool at Forex EXPO 2025.
Thank you for the wonderful show.
I researched other platforms and discovered that your competitors also offer their own services, marketplaces, and so on.
But I know you're the best.
I Like the MetaTrader 5 bag. Where do you get one of them from.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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MetaQuotes has once again demonstrated its leadership in creating innovative solutions for the financial industry. At the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, held on October 6–7, the company received two prestigious awards:
"These awards are especially meaningful to us," said Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes. "We are continuously enhancing our products to help brokers and traders work more efficiently. Each recognition confirms that we're moving in the right direction and inspires us to advance even further."
Forex Expo Dubai is the Middle East's premier gathering for forex, fintech, and online trading professionals. Every year, it brings together brokers, traders, investors, liquidity providers, affiliates, and fintech innovators, from around the globe.
We are grateful to the organizers for the opportunity to present our innovations, and to our clients and all traders for their continued trust – the driving force behind our commitment to developing advanced trading technologies.