MetaQuotes Wins Two Prestigious Awards at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

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MetaQuotes has once again demonstrated its leadership in creating innovative solutions for the financial industry. At the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, held on October 6–7, the company received two prestigious awards:

  • MetaTrader 5 was named Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Including Web and Mobile.
  • www.mql5.com was awarded Best Educational Tools Portal for its continuously growing knowledge base, featuring over 60 new articles each month along with trading applications, signals, and much more.

MetaQuotes Wins Two Prestigious Awards at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

"These awards are especially meaningful to us," said Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes. "We are continuously enhancing our products to help brokers and traders work more efficiently. Each recognition confirms that we're moving in the right direction and inspires us to advance even further."

Forex Expo Dubai is the Middle East's premier gathering for forex, fintech, and online trading professionals. Every year, it brings together brokers, traders, investors, liquidity providers, affiliates, and fintech innovators, from around the globe.

We are grateful to the organizers for the opportunity to present our innovations, and to our clients and all traders for their continued trust – the driving force behind our commitment to developing advanced trading technologies.

 

Well done, MetaQuotes!

It’s truly impressive to see how you continue to stay at the top of your game. Despite the many challenges over the years and the rise of numerous competing platforms, MetaTrader remains the undeniable leader in the forex industry.

 
Congratulations to the MetaQuotes team on the awards received, especially to the Documentation Department for being recognized as the best educational portal.

It's inspiring to see how the collective work of so many professionals keeps raising the standards of our community.
 
Congratulations 🎊 to MetaQuotes — your innovative solutions are truly outstanding!. 
 

Hi. That’s great news and congratulations to the entire team for their dedication and hard work. This is a strong example of what can be achieved through consistency, teamwork, and clear goals.

 

The Tradetech FX conference will be in Miami, Florida, U.S. in February of 2026.

Come on out and gain market share in the States!

 
Great 👍 keep it up 
 

It was really cool at Forex EXPO 2025.

Thank you for the wonderful show.


I researched other platforms and discovered that your competitors also offer their own services, marketplaces, and so on.

But I know you're the best.

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Well deserved awards. MetaTrader 5 has come a long way with better execution speed, charting tools, and flexibility for algorithmic trading. The educational growth on mql5.com has also made it easier for new traders to learn real strategies instead of random signals.
 
Thanks for your assistance and love 
 

I Like the MetaTrader 5 bag. Where do you get one of them from.

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