Off-topic posts - page 173

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There are already many threads on this topic on the forum. do a simple search to find those.
 

Hi, thanks for the suggestions.
However, in my case it’s not only SMS. Telegram bot also does not work.

MQL5 shows: “Confirmation limit exceeded. Maximum 3 confirmations can be sent per day. Please try again in 24 hours.”
And the Telegram bot replies: “There is no MQL5 code for the phone number …”

So the problem is that no verification code is being generated anymore due to the daily limit, not only SMS delivery.

Could you please advise how I can reset the confirmation limit or verify using an alternative method (email/manual verification/support ticket)?

Login: DeepanshuGoyal99

 
Deepanshu Goyal #:
Could you please advise how I can reset the confirmation limit or verify using an alternative method (email/manual verification/support ticket)?
You can not reset configuration limit (and there is no alternative method sorry).
You can write to the service desk asking them for advice ... but I am not sure that they will send you the code for example ... anyway - you can try ... or wait for tomorrow to get the other daily limit.
 
我My account is at risk and I am unable to purchase EA
 
feng xiao #:
我My account is at risk and I am unable to purchase EA

Where is it written about that your forum profile is at risk? Who told you that?

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a metatrader 4 expert advisor 1. On the left side of the market tab, click the purchased option and then click the blue install button on the right side, of the product you t see your purchase when you click the purchased option, check the below mentioned issues that you have internet explorer or microsoft edge latest version installed on your computer or vps that you are using the latest build of metatrader 4 that you are logged into your mql5 account in mt4 community tab, using your login - not your email that your mql5 account password is less than 10 characters if your password is 10 or more characters - change mql5 account password t see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following your metatrader terminals go to c community delete all files starting from mql4
 
On MT5 for a beginner. To buy and sell trades
 
Blessed Dziungari #:
On MT5 for a beginner. To buy and sell trades

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • 2010.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
[Deleted]  
Vladislav Boyko #:

You don't have any codebase publications.

Automated tests take up to several minutes (usually a few seconds). After passing the automatic tests, publication occurs instantly.

Where can I set my experience as 8 years on my profile?
 
James Lee #:
Where can I set my experience as 8 years on my profile?

The experience in your profile indicates the time elapsed since you became a seller. Eight years of experience will be reflected in your profile eight years after registering as a seller.

[edit] Start here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/montejemeli/seller

 
James Lee #:
Where can I set my experience as 8 years on my profile?

This refers to your business activity experience on this site. You can indicate your trading or other experience in the "About me" section of your profile settings:


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