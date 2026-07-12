Off-topic posts - page 173
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Hi, thanks for the suggestions.
However, in my case it’s not only SMS. Telegram bot also does not work.
MQL5 shows: “Confirmation limit exceeded. Maximum 3 confirmations can be sent per day. Please try again in 24 hours.”
And the Telegram bot replies: “There is no MQL5 code for the phone number …”
So the problem is that no verification code is being generated anymore due to the daily limit, not only SMS delivery.
Could you please advise how I can reset the confirmation limit or verify using an alternative method (email/manual verification/support ticket)?
Login: DeepanshuGoyal99
Could you please advise how I can reset the confirmation limit or verify using an alternative method (email/manual verification/support ticket)?
You can write to the service desk asking them for advice ... but I am not sure that they will send you the code for example ... anyway - you can try ... or wait for tomorrow to get the other daily limit.
我My account is at risk and I am unable to purchase EA
Where is it written about that your forum profile is at risk? Who told you that?
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
On MT5 for a beginner. To buy and sell trades
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
You don't have any codebase publications.
Automated tests take up to several minutes (usually a few seconds). After passing the automatic tests, publication occurs instantly.
Where can I set my experience as 8 years on my profile?
The experience in your profile indicates the time elapsed since you became a seller. Eight years of experience will be reflected in your profile eight years after registering as a seller.
[edit] Start here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/montejemeli/seller
Where can I set my experience as 8 years on my profile?
This refers to your business activity experience on this site. You can indicate your trading or other experience in the "About me" section of your profile settings: