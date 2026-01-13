Off-topic posts - page 159
I need help me something and I need withdraw money right now
It seems that there is an error on my profile. It is giving me false notifications (star icon). When I click the star button, it is showing my publications in every different language, and they're not real notifications
Is it something wrong on the site?
They made all posts from auto-translated thread in one place (it was discussed and asked to fix).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Question to the administration of the site mql5.com
Alexey Viktorov , 2025.06.27 09:44
These are messages that are automatically translated into all languages. Most of them are topics for discussion of articles, advisors/indicators from CodeBase.
I hope they fix it. But actually I open all my messages only to search for my message by keywords... And the search will work anyway.
I see, thank you
Hi, I'm a newbie and confused. I'm trying to download/use free EAs but can't find a link to do that on any of them. Why?
You can start reading the instruction about -
MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → Where to Find Trading Robots and Indicators
and so on, up to the following:
Try searching the CodeBase up top (2nd tier menu). Everything is free there so you don't have to sort.
👋 Hi everyone, I could use some advice.
After a major Windows 11 update, my MetaTrader 4 installation created a new terminal folder (new terminal ID), and now my Expert Advisors purchased from the Market no longer load.
I’m getting errors like:
Or it says the file name is not valid, even though the file is in the correct folder.
⚠️ I understand that reinstalling the EA from the Market uses up a new activation, while if the vendor issues a technical update, it doesn’t consume an activation.
❓ So my question is:
What should I do now to get the EA working again without losing an activation?
Has anyone dealt with this before?
Can I ask the seller to push a small update, or is there another way to restore my previous activation?
Thanks in advance to anyone who can help or share their experience 🙏
After a major Windows 11 update
If it is happened so you can delete your purchase from Metatrader and install it once again from same Metatrader (and one activation will be used).
The activations can not be restored.