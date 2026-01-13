Off-topic posts - page 159

I need help me something and I need withdraw money right now
 
babalo april #:
I need help me something and I need withdraw money right now
  • If it is about this MQL5 forum so you can withdraw earned funds (but you do not have any);
  • if it is related to the trading accounts so ask you broker for support.
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5.community Services offer great opportunities for traders as well as for the developers of applications for the MetaTrader terminal. In this article, we explain how payments for MQL5 services are performed, how the earned money can be withdraw, and how the operation security is ensured.
 

It seems that there is an error on my profile. It is giving me false notifications (star icon). When I click the star button, it is showing my publications in every different language, and they're not real notifications


Is it something wrong on the site?

 
They made all posts from auto-translated thread in one place (it was discussed and asked to fix).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

Question to the administration of the site mql5.com

Alexey Viktorov , 2025.06.27 09:44

These are messages that are automatically translated into all languages. Most of them are topics for discussion of articles, advisors/indicators from CodeBase.

I hope they fix it. But actually I open all my messages only to search for my message by keywords... And the search will work anyway.


 
They made all posts from auto-translated thread in one place (it was discussed and asked to fix).


I see, thank you

 
Hi, I'm a newbie and confused. I'm trying to download/use free EAs but can't find a link to do that on any of them. Why?
 
Hi, I'm a newbie and confused. I'm trying to download/use free EAs but can't find a link to do that on any of them. Why?

You can start reading the instruction about - 

MetaTrader 5 HelpAlgorithmic Trading, Trading RobotsWhere to Find Trading Robots and Indicators 

and so on, up to the following:

MetaTrader 5 Help Market App Store
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
 
Hi, I'm a newbie and confused. I'm trying to download/use free EAs but can't find a link to do that on any of them. Why?

Try searching the CodeBase up top (2nd tier menu). Everything is free there so you don't have to sort.

 

👋 Hi everyone, I could use some advice.

After a major Windows 11 update, my MetaTrader 4 installation created a new terminal folder (new terminal ID), and now my Expert Advisors purchased from the Market no longer load.
I’m getting errors like:

cannot load '...\Experts\Market\[EA name].ex4'

Or it says the file name is not valid, even though the file is in the correct folder.

⚠️ I understand that reinstalling the EA from the Market uses up a new activation, while if the vendor issues a technical update, it doesn’t consume an activation.

❓ So my question is:

What should I do now to get the EA working again without losing an activation?
Has anyone dealt with this before?
Can I ask the seller to push a small update, or is there another way to restore my previous activation?

Thanks in advance to anyone who can help or share their experience 🙏

 
After a major Windows 11 update
The activation may be lost because of major Windows updates, or hardware changes or  different authorization methods on Windows.
If it is happened so you can delete your purchase from Metatrader and install it once again from same Metatrader (and one activation will be used).

The activations can not be restored.   
