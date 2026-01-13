Off-topic posts - page 160

Sergey Golubev #:

How do I understand more about trading 
 
 I need to learn  how to code  on mql5 and apply  the knowledge  in real  life situations 
 
Zvoushe Zinyeka #:
 I need to learn  how to code  on mql5 and apply  the knowledge  in real  life situations 
Look at this thread:
I am new here and want to make some genuine friends,we can grow together and learn , if you are spammer and want to sell something stay away. If anyone interested please reply I really need some advice 
 

 Hello I AM NEw to forex trading . I CANT FInD A BROKER  with things I WISH TO TRADE .  My problem has

TO DO WITH  FOREX TRADING, I bought   Bot. that I thought traded stocks and crypto.  It does but not in the USA, that has to do with p,atforms   API or MT5/4 or Vps . The bot is made out of usa and thus can trade anything with Mt5/4 PLATFORM  OR  VPS. So. Now IHAVE SPENT DAYS ÀND DAYS TRYING TO Find a USA  BRoKER that trades more then forex CURRENCY  pairs  AND  with the Mt5/4 / VPS  THAT I CAN TRADE stocks or crypto  MAYBE . I just am not familiar with much and not at all with currency ..    Something Like gold or ?...... something.  ANY SUGGESTIONS ?

 

 Also with the Vps platform   is it 1 computer = 1 bot  >1 vps.   Or1 vps<  2 or more computer and bots ? 

 
Hi, I’m working on an MT5 indicator (News Dashboard) that fetches live high-impact news events using WebRequest from sites like https://www.forexfactory.com and https://api.polygon.io.

I’ve already:
- Allowed the URLs in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Confirmed I’m running this on a **live chart**, not the Strategy Tester
- Verified internet is working and firewall is not blocking MT5

However, I still get this error in the Experts tab:
`WebRequest failed: 4014`

My MQL5 code uses the standard WebRequest call and parses HTML or JSON successfully **when data is available**. But currently, no requests are getting through, which causes the dashboard to stay green (no upcoming news detected).

Can you please advise what else could cause a 4014 error in a live MT5 setup?

I’ve tested both demo and real accounts, and WebRequest still fails. Any guidance or troubleshooting steps would be appreciated.

Best regards,  
Kelvin
 
Kelvin Mburu Gathuru #:
`WebRequest failed: 4014`
read this page (it is discussion of the article):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/310469
How can I fixed this pls I have been getting a profit they keep bruhgung out red


 

Hello friends.

I would like to know what would happen if a bot designer lies about backtesting, because showing it is perfect to make the traders want to buy it, but in real time, it works completely differently. How can I have my money back?

Regards.

 
Backtesting and the real trading are the different by results/performance in many (or most of) the cases. So, it must not be same one in general. If it (backtesting) is same with real trading so it may be the following (why it may be same one):

  • same broker's server for backtesting and trading;
  • using MT5 (instead of MT4);
  • using "every tick based on real ticks" mode of backtesting and after that - trading live on same broker's server;
  • not using mattingale/hedging/similar EAs 
  • something more ...

