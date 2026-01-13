Off-topic posts - page 160
I need to learn how to code on mql5 and apply the knowledge in real life situations
Suggestions on learning MQL
Hello I AM NEw to forex trading . I CANT FInD A BROKER with things I WISH TO TRADE . My problem has
TO DO WITH FOREX TRADING, I bought Bot. that I thought traded stocks and crypto. It does but not in the USA, that has to do with p,atforms API or MT5/4 or Vps . The bot is made out of usa and thus can trade anything with Mt5/4 PLATFORM OR VPS. So. Now IHAVE SPENT DAYS ÀND DAYS TRYING TO Find a USA BRoKER that trades more then forex CURRENCY pairs AND with the Mt5/4 / VPS THAT I CAN TRADE stocks or crypto MAYBE . I just am not familiar with much and not at all with currency .. Something Like gold or ?...... something. ANY SUGGESTIONS ?
Also with the Vps platform is it 1 computer = 1 bot >1 vps. Or1 vps< 2 or more computer and bots ?
How can I fixed this pls I have been getting a profit they keep bruhgung out red
Hello friends.
I would like to know what would happen if a bot designer lies about backtesting, because showing it is perfect to make the traders want to buy it, but in real time, it works completely differently. How can I have my money back?
Regards.
Backtesting and the real trading are the different by results/performance in many (or most of) the cases. So, it must not be same one in general. If it (backtesting) is same with real trading so it may be the following (why it may be same one):
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Live vs Demo EA
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.31 18:01
In MT4: the performance in backtesting should not be same with real trading. If it is same so the EA is using D1 or W1 timeframe to get several trades only in a half a year (just to confirm the conclusions of the technical analysis for example) or the coder used some special coding technique to be the same.
Because it should not be the same by default.
In MT5: the performance of backtesting with "every tick based on real ticks" should be same with real trading (in many of the cases).
----------------