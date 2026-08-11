MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT - page 8
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From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (IV) — Locally hosted AI model market insights
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading
Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part II): Converting to BIP39 and writing GPT model
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.28 08:49
Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge
The new MQL5 Algo Forge is more than just a list of your projects – it's a full-fledged social network for developers. You can easily track changes, maintain project history, connect with like-minded professionals, and discover new ideas. Here, you can follow interesting authors, form teams, and collaborate on algorithmic trading projects.
MQL5 Algo Forge is built on Git, the modern version control system. It equips every developer with a powerful toolset for tracking project history, branching, experimenting, and working in teams. But how does it all work? In this article, we'll explain how to get started with MQL5 Algo Forge.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.04 16:55
From "New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5" -
On the service website, we have published comprehensive MQL5 Algo Forge documentation. It clearly demonstrates all the features and advantages of using the Git system for algorithmic traders: how to explore projects, follow interesting publications, collaborate, and clone repositories.
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Guide to Working with MQL5 Algo Forge
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository
At the time this article is being written, the new repository is already available for use, but MetaEditor integration has not yet been completed. Thus, while MetaEditor remains the main development environment, developers are still limited to MQL Storage based on SVN.
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 2): Working with Multiple Repositories
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 3): Using External Repositories in Your Own Projects
In the second part of our transition to MQL5 Algo Forge, we focused on solving one of the important challenges –working with multiple repositories. Using the combination of the Adwizard library project and the Simple Candles Expert Advisor, we encountered and successfully resolved issues mostly related to file inclusion paths and branch merging. We also tried to use MetaEditor tools (where possible) throughout the entire workflow, from creating a separate branch for fixes to merging it via a Pull Request. However, where MetaEditor functionality was not enough, we switched to the MQL5 Algo Forge web interface, an external Git client in Visual Studio Code, or Git console commands. This clearly demonstrated how even in individual development, you can apply Git best practices to maintain order and a clear history of changes within your project.In this article, we finally turn to this promising, yet more complex, task: how to practically connect and use libraries from third-party repositories within MQL5 Algo Forge. And not "someday in the future" but right now, without waiting for further development of MetaEditor's repository tools.
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Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases