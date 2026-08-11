MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT - page 8

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From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (IV) — Locally hosted AI model market insights

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (IV) — Locally hosted AI model market insights

In the previous discussion, we focused on Indicator Insights. Today, we’ll explore how to harness open‑source AI for algorithmic trading by self‑hosting a quantized language model and integrating it directly into an MQL5 Expert Advisor. In the next section, we’ll begin with a brief primer on the roles of llama.cpp (the lightweight inference engine) and a 4‑bit GGUF model (the compressed “brain”), then walk through downloading and preparing the model, setting up a local Python‑based inference server with FastAPI, and finally wiring it into the News Headline EA to create a dynamic AI Insights lane.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (IV) — Locally hosted AI model market insights
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (IV) — Locally hosted AI model market insights
  • 2025.07.07
  • www.mql5.com
In today's discussion, we explore how to self-host open-source AI models and use them to generate market insights. This forms part of our ongoing effort to expand the News Headline EA, introducing an AI Insights Lane that transforms it into a multi-integration assistive tool. The upgraded EA aims to keep traders informed through calendar events, financial breaking news, technical indicators, and now AI-generated market perspectives—offering timely, diverse, and intelligent support to trading decisions. Join the conversation as we explore practical integration strategies and how MQL5 can collaborate with external resources to build a powerful and intelligent trading work terminal.
 

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading

From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading

The integration of alerts in the previous version of our Expert Advisor was a significant step forward, transforming it into a valuable tool for manual news traders. However, a key limitation still remains: the EA has yet to automate trade executions. Today, our goal is to address that gap by integrating the CTrade class to enable automatic trading based on news events.
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (VI) — Pending Order Strategy for News Trading
  • 2025.07.18
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we shift focus toward integrating news-driven order execution logic—enabling the EA to act, not just inform. Join us as we explore how to implement automated trade execution in MQL5 and extend the News Headline EA into a fully responsive trading system. Expert Advisors offer significant advantages for algorithmic developers thanks to the wide range of features they support. So far, we’ve focused on building a news and calendar events presentation tool, complete with integrated AI insights lanes and technical indicator insights.
 

Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part II): Converting to BIP39 and writing GPT model

Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part II): Converting to BIP39 and writing GPT model

This article will consider in detail how to implement such a "translator" using modern machine learning tools, and more importantly, how to interpret its "translations". We will see that some words and phrases appear more often than others in certain market situations, as if the market really uses its own vocabulary to describe its conditions.
Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part II): Converting to BIP39 and writing GPT model
Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part II): Converting to BIP39 and writing GPT model
  • 2025.08.26
  • www.mql5.com
Continuing tries to decipher price movements... What about linguistic analysis of the "market dictionary" that we get by converting the binary price code to BIP39? In this article, we will delve into an innovative approach to exchange data analysis and consider how modern natural language processing techniques can be applied to the market language.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with MT5, a summary !

Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.28 08:49

Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge

Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge

The new MQL5 Algo Forge is more than just a list of your projects – it's a full-fledged social network for developers. You can easily track changes, maintain project history, connect with like-minded professionals, and discover new ideas. Here, you can follow interesting authors, form teams, and collaborate on algorithmic trading projects.  

MQL5 Algo Forge is built on Git, the modern version control system. It equips every developer with a powerful toolset for tracking project history, branching, experimenting, and working in teams. But how does it all work? In this article, we'll explain how to get started with MQL5 Algo Forge.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with MT5, a summary !

Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.04 16:55

From "New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5" - 

On the service website, we have published comprehensive MQL5 Algo Forge documentation. It clearly demonstrates all the features and advantages of using the Git system for algorithmic traders: how to explore projects, follow interesting publications, collaborate, and clone repositories.

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Guide to Working with MQL5 Algo Forge


 

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository

At the time this article is being written, the new repository is already available for use, but MetaEditor integration has not yet been completed. Thus, while MetaEditor remains the main development environment, developers are still limited to MQL Storage based on SVN.

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository
  • 2025.09.10
  • www.mql5.com
When working on projects in MetaEditor, developers often face the need to manage code versions. MetaQuotes recently announced migration to GIT and the launch of MQL5 Algo Forge with code versioning and collaboration capabilities. In this article, we will discuss how to use the new and previously existing tools more efficiently.
 

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 2): Working with Multiple Repositories

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 2): Working with Multiple Repositories

In the first article, we began transitioning from the built-in SVN-based MQL5 Storage in MetaEditor to a more flexible and modern solution based on the Git version control system: MQL5 Algo Forge. The main reason for this step was the need to fully leverage repository branches while working on multiple projects or on different functionalities within a single project.
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 2): Working with Multiple Repositories
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 2): Working with Multiple Repositories
  • 2025.09.11
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we are considering one of the possible approaches to organizing the storage of the project's source code in a public repository. We will distribute the code across different branches to establish clear and convenient rules for the project development.
 

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 3): Using External Repositories in Your Own Projects

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 3): Using External Repositories in Your Own Projects

In the second part of our transition to MQL5 Algo Forge, we focused on solving one of the important challenges –working with multiple repositories. Using the combination of the Adwizard library project and the Simple Candles Expert Advisor, we encountered and successfully resolved issues mostly related to file inclusion paths and branch merging. We also tried to use MetaEditor tools (where possible) throughout the entire workflow, from creating a separate branch for fixes to merging it via a Pull Request. However, where MetaEditor functionality was not enough, we switched to the MQL5 Algo Forge web interface, an external Git client in Visual Studio Code, or Git console commands. This clearly demonstrated how even in individual development, you can apply Git best practices to maintain order and a clear history of changes within your project.

In this article, we finally turn to this promising, yet more complex, task: how to practically connect and use libraries from third-party repositories within MQL5 Algo Forge. And not "someday in the future" but right now, without waiting for further development of MetaEditor's repository tools.
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 3): Using External Repositories in Your Own Projects
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 3): Using External Repositories in Your Own Projects
  • 2025.09.23
  • www.mql5.com
Let's explore how you can start integrating external code from any repository in the MQL5 Algo Forge storage into your own project. In this article, we finally turn to this promising, yet more complex, task: how to practically connect and use libraries from third-party repositories within MQL5 Algo Forge.
 

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Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases

Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases

In today's article, we will take a closer look at the stage of publishing the edits made in the repository, a certain set of changes that form a complete solution, whether it's adding new functionality to a project or fixing a discovered issue. This is the process of committing or releasing a new product version. We will see how to organize this process and what capabilities MQL5 Algo Forge provides for it.
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 4): Working with Versions and Releases
  • 2025.10.10
  • www.mql5.com
We'll continue developing the Simple Candles and Adwizard projects, while also describing the finer aspects of using the MQL5 Algo Forge version control system and repository.
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