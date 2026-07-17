How to start with MQL5 - page 48
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Introduction to MQL5 (Part 39): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (I)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 40): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (II)
Welcome back to Part 40 of the Introduction to MQL5 series. In the previous article, we laid the foundation for file handling in MQL5 by learning how to create and open files using FileSelectDialog and FileOpen. We also built the structure of a simple trading journal and recorded essential account information into a file in a safe and organized way. In this second part, we will continue building on that foundation by focusing on exporting actual trading history into the journal file. You will learn how to access account history within a specified time range and how to extract important trade details such as ticket number, symbol, order type, lot size, open and close times, prices, profit, and trade result. These records will then be written into the journal in a structured and readable format.
This article is written with beginners in mind, just like the others in this series. Every action's reasoning is meticulously dissected, and each step is described in detail. By expanding the trading journal script, we will continue to use the same project-based methodology. You will get a practical grasp of reading trade history and storing it in files in a persistent manner by the end of this article. This is crucial for logging, analysis, reporting, and strategy evaluation in real-world MQL5 applications.
Hello everyone. I need help setting this up. Can anyone help?
You can start here:
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
Next time, try to be more specific with your question - it’ll help others give better answers.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 41): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (III)
Welcome to Part 41 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In this article, we continue our beginner's guide to file handling in MQL5 by building on everything we have learned so far. In the previous parts, we explored how to create files, write structured trade data into them, and organize both entry and exit information in a readable trading journal. At this point, you already understand how files work in MQL5 and how to store trading data safely in a persistent format.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 42): Beginner Guide to File Handling in MQL5 (IV)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.26 18:33
Publish Your Article Code to MQL5 Algo Forge in 10 Minutes: A Step-by-Step Guide
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Sergey Golubev, 2026.07.01 15:31
Code, Tears, and Algo Forge
Switching to Algo Forge isn't just a change in how you store files; it's a new standard for professional activities. We're moving away from static ZIP archives and lengthy republishing cycles to living, relevant projects that are under your complete control, right here and now.
For you, as an author, this means, first and foremost, saving time and keeping things in order. There's no longer any need to search for old archives on the drive or explain to readers repeatedly how to manually assemble a project. Now your work lives in the cloud, and any correction can be added to the repository instantly—with a single command from MetaEditor. No unnecessary emails, no waiting for moderation, and no edits to the text of the article itself.
Incorporating such tools into your practice isn't just about following trends, but a way to make your article production more predictable and high-quality. Ultimately, when an author chooses a modern approach to code presentation, it inevitably raises the bar for quality content throughout the entire resource. This is a case where technology helps us focus on what matters most, turning each article into a fully-fledged and long-lasting working tool for the entire community.
Building a Synthetic Custom Symbol in MQL5 Using Multi-Symbol Price Averaging
MetaTrader 5 displays each instrument as a separate symbol. This makes it harder to analyze how related markets move together. For instance, forex pairs are often correlated, but standard charts hide their combined behavior, limiting the trader’s ability to see overall market strength or shared direction. In this article, we will build a synthetic custom symbol in MQL5 by averaging price data from multiple forex pairs.
The goal is to create a single derived instrument that reflects the collective movement of selected markets. This synthetic symbol can be used for correlation analysis, index-style market modeling, and strategy development based on aggregated price action. We will achieve this by collecting OHLC data from multiple symbols, aligning their candle timestamps, and computing averaged values for each bar. The resulting price series will then be used to create and continuously update a custom symbol in MetaTrader 5, covering both historical reconstruction and real-time synchronization.