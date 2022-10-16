Experts: Milestone - page 33
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I have a very nice plan for the Milestone set files page and integrating it into the EA itself. Simply, I will add a setting to that will update the EA settings automatically when we release a better set file, and this will mean that we will get very nice set files for all the pairs easily but then there is going to be a huge version uplift to do this make it easily workable.
I think this is a good idea because there are many different settings and versions available now and it is sometimes a bit difficult to find the right ones.
do you guys want a ReverseSignal setting?
why not? :-) :-) :-)
Unfortunately it looks like it always creates the opposite type of trade: sell when it should buy and vice versa :(
I'm using default settings.
Symbols: EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, USDJPY
M5 charts
€300 opening balance
Am I missing something?
Thanks!
I have said this before, with milestone dont worry about the signals, you and manually pick a buy or sell and milestone will make a profit out of it. but... new version has rock solid RSI for signals so. patience.
Thanks so much Trevone. Excellent piece of work your system. I'm still getting used to it and I really like what I see. Can't wait to see the new version. I'm sure it's gonna be awesome!
Keep up the good work!!! :)
Hi trevone,
It's weekend but some input from me what i think is important for an ea. I hope it will inspire you and it brings an contrubution to the new milestone :-)
1. I think that the importants thing is trend recognitsion. Are we in an up- down or site ways trend;
2. The position you take must be in the direction of the trend otherwise you there start loosing money.
3. Make use of for example an RSI parameter (are we oversold/overbougt)? The chance of getting up in an (extreem) oversold condition is bigger than going down.
4. Make use on Averages. For example an 200 day/ 200 minute, 200 5 minute average etc). If we are going under the 200 day average, the chance of going down is getting bigger! Sometimes you must look in an bigger timeframe (hour, 4 hour graph) to see what is the major trend. Are you for a quick win or a stable position in one direction?
5. Userinterface (i saw a screenshot from you) is important, it looks greet by me!
6. Logs, Show the customer (u, me, other users) why the system takes an position. And why it closes an position. The reasons! This functionalitty gives all the users the benefit of a learning process. You can after a (short) periode evaluate if the opening and closing position where right or could be better. So with this functionalitty you can improve an ea, for example Milestone, with bigger gaines and smaller losses. Why first going a couple of hundred dollars going down and then take profit at 100 dollars.?? :-)
7. Good explanation of the settings. This because i think we all operate at a different broker (environment) with different settings etc. A sort of user guide. (Quickstart or something else).
8. Build your system in building blocks. So that ideas are better to implement instead of starting over again.
Last but not the less important thing, keep up the good work! Youre very enthousiast and that inspires me to think about this things. How i can help you the get the best out of Milestone. Thank you for that!
Have a nice weekend,
I am curious about youre vision on my comments! :-)
Greetings
Devke
Hi trevone. I use 22.5 version. I woul'd like to know with parameters to set up if i want to increase the trade frequency.
Thank you for your generous job!
Hi @all,
I want to ask all of you running already multiple charts about the risk of forex correlations. In the past I lost a lot of money using the same EA on charts with too high correlation. When having a DD, it was multiplied. Be so kind and tell your experiences using milestone. Some of you mentioned to use 6, 9 or even 17 charts (trevone :-)). That doesn`t make any problem with DD?
Below the correlation calculator shows there are some pairs having nearly the same behavior as others....
Keep up your very good work!
greetings
dörpn
Hi @all,
I want to ask all of you running already multiple charts about the risk of forex correlations. In the past I lost a lot of money using the same EA on charts with too high correlation. When having a DD, it was multiplied. Be so kind and tell your experiences using milestone. Some of you mentioned to use 6, 9 or even 17 charts (trevone :-)). That doesn`t make any problem with DD?
Below the correlation calculator shows there are some pairs having nearly the same behavior as others....
Keep up your very good work!
greetings
dörpn
Agreed! Very good question lets swat it like a fly.
Multiple charts is more riskier by ( numcharts * maxdd ) or in mathematics
maxdd is proportional to numcharts / 1
Infact, the probability of staying on the better side of drawdown is next to nothing as soon as you start adding charts. True story. I have done the stats, the more charts you trade the more likely you are going to loose.
When I discovered this, I though... b*llsh*t! its almost not worth trading anymore. so i have come up with plan on the new version of milestone. What happens in reality when there is a big move is all the pairs move, which means if you were trading multiple charts where or not they were good entries some of the charts are likely to go into drawdown and stay there for a while when these big moves happen.
So my solution to this, with the new milestone and is why its taking me so long to comple, you can add the EA to as many charts as you like but the system will choose 1 trend at a time from all pairs and thereby not having that horrible whipsaw issue on multiple charts with large drawdowns on multiple charts. Further more out of all the pairs added to the EA it will trade a pair out of the top X pairs you set in the settings. Eg. open 17 charts, scan top 5 charts, in the top 2 indices for the biggest mover and entry potiential, then after that limit furt entries on other charts until the trend is comple... note, I am leaning towards only 1 basket of trades per trend and only accept the next basket entry if there is a definite change in trend. This also helps the whipsaws.
do you guys want a ReverseSignal setting?
why not? i also thought about it
Hi @all,
I want to ask all of you running already multiple charts about the risk of forex correlations. In the past I lost a lot of money using the same EA on charts with too high correlation. When having a DD, it was multiplied. Be so kind and tell your experiences using milestone. Some of you mentioned to use 6, 9 or even 17 charts (trevone :-)). That doesn`t make any problem with DD?
Below the correlation calculator shows there are some pairs having nearly the same behavior as others....
Keep up your very good work!
greetings
dörpn
Agreed! Very good question lets swat it like a fly.
Multiple charts is more riskier by ( numcharts * maxdd ) or in mathematics
maxdd is proportional to numcharts / 1
Infact, the probability of staying on the better side of drawdown is next to nothing as soon as you start adding charts. True story. I have done the stats, the more charts you trade the more likely you are going to loose.
When I discovered this, I though... b*llsh*t! its almost not worth trading anymore. so i have come up with plan on the new version of milestone. What happens in reality when there is a big move is all the pairs move, which means if you were trading multiple charts where or not they were good entries some of the charts are likely to go into drawdown and stay there for a while when these big moves happen.
So my solution to this, with the new milestone and is why its taking me so long to comple, you can add the EA to as many charts as you like but the system will choose 1 trend at a time from all pairs and thereby not having that horrible whipsaw issue on multiple charts with large drawdowns on multiple charts. Further more out of all the pairs added to the EA it will trade a pair out of the top X pairs you set in the settings. Eg. open 17 charts, scan top 5 charts, in the top 2 indices for the biggest mover and entry potiential, then after that limit furt entries on other charts until the trend is comple... note, I am leaning towards only 1 basket of trades per trend and only accept the next basket entry if there is a definite change in trend. This also helps the whipsaws.
Hi @all,
I want to ask all of you running already multiple charts about the risk of forex correlations. In the past I lost a lot of money using the same EA on charts with too high correlation. When having a DD, it was multiplied. Be so kind and tell your experiences using milestone. Some of you mentioned to use 6, 9 or even 17 charts (trevone :-)). That doesn`t make any problem with DD?
Below the correlation calculator shows there are some pairs having nearly the same behavior as others....
Keep up your very good work!
greetings
dörpn
Agreed! Very good question lets swat it like a fly.
Multiple charts is more riskier by ( numcharts * maxdd ) or in mathematics
maxdd is proportional to numcharts / 1
Infact, the probability of staying on the better side of drawdown is next to nothing as soon as you start adding charts. True story. I have done the stats, the more charts you trade the more likely you are going to loose.
When I discovered this, I though... b*llsh*t! its almost not worth trading anymore. so i have come up with plan on the new version of milestone. What happens in reality when there is a big move is all the pairs move, which means if you were trading multiple charts where or not they were good entries some of the charts are likely to go into drawdown and stay there for a while when these big moves happen.
So my solution to this, with the new milestone and is why its taking me so long to comple, you can add the EA to as many charts as you like but the system will choose 1 trend at a time from all pairs and thereby not having that horrible whipsaw issue on multiple charts with large drawdowns on multiple charts. Further more out of all the pairs added to the EA it will trade a pair out of the top X pairs you set in the settings. Eg. open 17 charts, scan top 5 charts, in the top 2 indices for the biggest mover and entry potiential, then after that limit furt entries on other charts until the trend is comple... note, I am leaning towards only 1 basket of trades per trend and only accept the next basket entry if there is a definite change in trend. This also helps the whipsaws.