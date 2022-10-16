Experts: Milestone - page 27
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Last night, i noticed the parameter signal a and signal b. the signal a is intended to trade against the major trend. i dont know how it works so well. but its risky.
and the back system is based on gridding strategy, which is also against the major trend, if hedging not allowed. Usually gridding strategy could turn out to be a hazard when holding wrong position. So its curious to me that it works well so far.
now i try to disable signal a and enable signal b, which trades along the major trend. Maybe the signal b is less profitable. but when its working improperly, i can find out easier at least.
Last night, i noticed the parameter signal a and signal b. the signal a is intended to trade against the major trend. i dont know how it works so well. but its risky.
and the back system is based on gridding strategy, which is also against the major trend, if hedging not allowed. Usually gridding strategy could turn out to be a hazard when holding wrong position. So its curious to me that it works well so far.
now i try to disable signal a and enable signal b, which trades along the major trend. Maybe the signal b is less profitable. but when its working improperly, i can find out easier at least.
I think there is no perfect EA, if hedging allowed reduced the risk, otherwise could be "hazard when holding" I agree that point.
I mean this EA it's very good for ranging market but not for trending market, it stay a martingale without stop loss, and we know all the risk of martingale here. For exemple at this time on EURJPY it should be very large DD since 11/11/2013 short near 132,00
On this EA the stop loss system it's not well made and not efficient on trending market, but I think that with an equity manager we can protect the account with a maximum total drawdaown allowed
I will test adding it on demo account and I will forward you my results
agree it
hello!I am a foreign investors from China, my name is wang yong.I was recently released in web site to see your EA, I'm very interested in this milestone in your EA, very admire your achievements at the same time.I have been looking for a good EA recently, to help me better finish my deal, but none got very good effect.But I'm very lucky, to be here to see you release of EA.I am in China now, so I want to contact you, to better understand your EA.Because I don't understand programming, and the language barrier, so I cannot better and more comprehensive understanding of your EA.Now I send you E-mail is through the translation software, I'm not sure whether can fully express my meaning, hope you can understand.I hope I can buy from you your EA, this is not just a question of money, it is out of recognition and respect for your work, hope you can above the operation and matters needing attention of the EA to give me some help, the other is how do I pay to buy your software.At present more and more people are engaged in the foreign exchange investment in China, it is a broad market, but the EA in China is still at the development stage, a lot of people want to get a better EA, I think you can spend some effort in this regard, China it will increase your influence, of course, this is only my personal advice.Wish you can have a perfect 2014.My Skype: jasoniwangyong . wish to get in touch with you, thank you.Your friend wang yong.
How about adding Reverse Signal parameter on the next milestone???
everyone has their on style right..
"power to the people" :)
Last night, i noticed the parameter signal a and signal b. the signal a is intended to trade against the major trend. i dont know how it works so well. but its risky.
and the back system is based on gridding strategy, which is also against the major trend, if hedging not allowed. Usually gridding strategy could turn out to be a hazard when holding wrong position. So its curious to me that it works well so far.
now i try to disable signal a and enable signal b, which trades along the major trend. Maybe the signal b is less profitable. but when its working improperly, i can find out easier at least.
Signal A meant to trade when the market is overbought / oversold..
its not against the trend..it base on market volume..
market could be volatile..
its unpredictable..last Friday it just a disaster..
Trevone:
hello!I am a foreign investors from China, my name is wang yong.I was recently released in web site to see your EA, I'm very interested in this milestone in your EA, very admire your achievements at the same time.I have been looking for a good EA recently, to help me better finish my deal, but none got very good effect.But I'm very lucky, to be here to see you release of EA.I am in China now, so I want to contact you, to better understand your EA.Because I don't understand programming, and the language barrier, so I cannot better and more comprehensive understanding of your EA.Now I send you E-mail is through the translation software, I'm not sure whether can fully express my meaning, hope you can understand.I hope I can buy from you your EA, this is not just a question of money, it is out of recognition and respect for your work, hope you can above the operation and matters needing attention of the EA to give me some help, the other is how do I pay to buy your software.At present more and more people are engaged in the foreign exchange investment in China, it is a broad market, but the EA in China is still at the development stage, a lot of people want to get a better EA, I think you can spend some effort in this regard, China it will increase your influence, of course, this is only my personal advice.Wish you can have a perfect 2014.My Skype: jasoniwangyong . wish to get in touch with you, thank you.Your friend wang yong.
哥们，代码就在那放着呢，你可以直接拿来用！不过，这个EA有个最大的缺陷，那就是没有止损，软件里面也想办法去解决止损的问题，但是前提是先盈利，然后用这个盈利的30%去止损，但实际上，如果不盈利，一直亏损的话，软件是没有止损的，所以软件存在很大的风险，不过，相对于市面上的EA来书，这份EA算得上最好的了！
there used to be a few signals, some against the trend, and some with the trend.
the option was yours now I am working only with 1 signal now.
there are various aspects to milestone, sometimes when I focus on one part I loose track on another.
BTW.....
Milestone is not profitable because of its signals. Milestone can randomly pick a position and still do very well.
Anyone wanna see a sneek peek on updates?
Anyone wanna see a sneek peek on updates?
Hi Trevone,
Wow i see that you have done something with the user interface, damn looks nice!!!
I am curious about the new and improved things since 22.5 and i hope that you release it soon so we can test it :-)
Greetings from sunny Holland
Devke