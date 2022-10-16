Experts: Milestone - page 13
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I' very disappointed in v20.5, after many back tests of various version I can tell one thing, I never reached nice curve on v20.5 like this, eg 18.2, one year, initial capital 200, DD 37%
What happend with 20.5, what is the difference between this and older versions? Have you got any nice backtest of 20.5?
ya whats up with you? try harder. thats a terrible result.
you didnt read that version has a bug. eurusd generally when up in price over the year and the bug is biased towards buying on the back system, the front system is fine and I can see you have 4 backup trades in your result
Hi Trevone,
on 20.5, in prepareTrend() Signal B, the determinations for bull or bear are not the equivalent of each other, ie. for bull you compare plusdiprev with minusdi, but for bear you compare minusdiprev with minusdi. Intentionally?
Cheers,
Chris
thanks chris I will look into it, thats very important
yip that's a bug. its not symmetrical
should be
I will be re post the downloads soon and will remove the ones with bugs. Its very important not to use!!!!! these ones live! eliot
Trevone sir . I have some question about this ea. Is this ea open trade with all broker. Is default setting is the best setting. I want to just change lot size of 18.2 ea . can I do it . in you yearly performance I see lot size is increase when balance is increase what should I do for it . your yearly performance is real account performance ? Can I use 18.2 with $200 real 5 digit account . Inform me . Thank you .
I will be re post the downloads soon and will remove the ones with bugs. Its very important not to use!!!!! these ones live! eliot
Ok Thanks
I saw a litle bug on time filter also, some time trade open out of the authorized range hour, I dont know why
Thanks for your excellant work.
When testing the ea v18.2, I found the ea opened positions in both directions, buy and sell. However, some trading platform does not allow trading in both directions, and the trade will fail. Is there an parameter to disable the ea trading both directions? Thanks again.
Thanks for your excellant work.
When testing the ea v18.2, I found the ea opened positions in both directions, buy and sell. However, some trading platform does not allow trading in both directions, and the trade will fail. Is there an parameter to disable the ea trading both directions? Thanks again.
Thanks for your excellant work.
When testing the ea v18.2, I found the ea opened positions in both directions, buy and sell. However, some trading platform does not allow trading in both directions, and the trade will fail. Is there an parameter to disable the ea trading both directions? Thanks again.
Hi, thanks for your apply. I have noticed that. However, when hedge is disabled, the account is definite to bust very soon. I read the src code. Disabling the hedge simply disables the backsystem function. And obviously, the backsystem has done something useful. The code is too complicated for me to make it work. So i am here to ask for further help. Thanks.
Hi, thanks for your apply. I have noticed that. However, when hedge is disabled, the account is definite to bust very soon. I read the src code. Disabling the hedge simply disables the backsystem function. And obviously, the backsystem has done something useful. The code is too complicated for me to make it work. So i am here to ask for further help. Thanks.
Hi fhunter, no, the backupsystem will perform also with Hedge disabled, however depending on other parameters it might not kick in straight away. I recommend backtesting v4.3 or 5.2 just to see the backups in work, and that general idea still applies in 18 and 20 although with different invoking. As for going bust: show me anything fully automated that doesn't. With the right setting trevones incredible work spins for 9 months on average (in my tests, others get even farther), piling up quite a nice profit before, yes, going up in a big cloud of smoke.
Hi, thanks for your apply. I have noticed that. However, when hedge is disabled, the account is definite to bust very soon. I read the src code. Disabling the hedge simply disables the backsystem function. And obviously, the backsystem has done something useful. The code is too complicated for me to make it work. So i am here to ask for further help. Thanks.
Hi fhunter, no, the backupsystem will perform also with Hedge disabled, however depending on other parameters it might not kick in straight away. I recommend backtesting v4.3 or 5.2 just to see the backups in work, and that general idea still applies in 18 and 20 although with different invoking. As for going bust: show me anything fully automated that doesn't. With the right setting trevones incredible work spins for 9 months on average (in my tests, others get even farther), piling up quite a nice profit before, yes, going up in a big cloud of smoke.
thanks buddy, its people like you in the community that help me keep going