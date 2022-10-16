Experts: Milestone - page 34
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Hi trevone. I use 22.5 version. I woul'd like to know with parameters to set up if i want to increase the trade frequency.
Thank you for your generous job!
When I set "SIGNAL-FRONT B" to "true", I get more trades....
Congrates and envy that. And could you give us a guidance about the hard stop
hard stop is basically your normally stop placed on the server, not matter what thats the price your trade is out. the idea behind it is the opposite to milestones curve fitting money management, where with milestone the smaller and more frequent your profits are the more likely to have bigger draw downs and the hard stop technique is opposite the smaller and more frequent your stops are the more likely you are to have large profits. only place the stop when in profit ( i use 2 market congestion levels before the hard stop ) and the stop is NOT trailing. once the trade has a stop in place you can consider that 100% risk free and enter a new position on the same trend with the profit from the previous potions only a bigger lot size and also a stop. you take your profits when you are fat with greed. very simple, very effective and low low draw downs. You only use this when you are certain of a trend like last nite. yeah its going to be the next EA.
Can you put on the new version, fixed lot size and stop lost on "pips"? I like to know, how much I can risk. I do not like to wake up in the morning, like happened at December 10-13 with the AUD/USD and GB/USD pair Milestone 18.2 lost about $2000 on my demo account on 3 trade. I was hopping coming back and got worse and finally I closed at Friday manually.
Congrates and envy that. And could you give us a guidance about the hard stop
hard stop is basically your normally stop placed on the server, not matter what thats the price your trade is out. the idea behind it is the opposite to milestones curve fitting money management, where with milestone the smaller and more frequent your profits are the more likely to have bigger draw downs and the hard stop technique is opposite the smaller and more frequent your stops are the more likely you are to have large profits. only place the stop when in profit ( i use 2 market congestion levels before the hard stop ) and the stop is NOT trailing. once the trade has a stop in place you can consider that 100% risk free and enter a new position on the same trend with the profit from the previous potions only a bigger lot size and also a stop. you take your profits when you are fat with greed. very simple, very effective and low low draw downs. You only use this when you are certain of a trend like last nite. yeah its going to be the next EA.
Can you put on the new version, fixed lot size and stop lost on "pips"? I like to know, how much I can risk. I do not like to wake up in the morning, like happened at December 10-13 with the AUD/USD and GB/USD pair Milestone 18.2 lost about $2000 on my demo account on 3 trade. I was hopping coming back and got worse and finally I closed at Friday manually.
Why did u used 18.2 ver for other pair??..its optimised for eurusd buddy :)
Congrates and envy that. And could you give us a guidance about the hard stop
hard stop is basically your normally stop placed on the server, not matter what thats the price your trade is out. the idea behind it is the opposite to milestones curve fitting money management, where with milestone the smaller and more frequent your profits are the more likely to have bigger draw downs and the hard stop technique is opposite the smaller and more frequent your stops are the more likely you are to have large profits. only place the stop when in profit ( i use 2 market congestion levels before the hard stop ) and the stop is NOT trailing. once the trade has a stop in place you can consider that 100% risk free and enter a new position on the same trend with the profit from the previous potions only a bigger lot size and also a stop. you take your profits when you are fat with greed. very simple, very effective and low low draw downs. You only use this when you are certain of a trend like last nite. yeah its going to be the next EA.
Can you put on the new version, fixed lot size and stop lost on "pips"? I like to know, how much I can risk. I do not like to wake up in the morning, like happened at December 10-13 with the AUD/USD and GB/USD pair Milestone 18.2 lost about $2000 on my demo account on 3 trade. I was hopping coming back and got worse and finally I closed at Friday manually.
Why did u used 18.2 ver for other pair??..its optimised for eurusd buddy :)
A crowd is a many headed beast - shakespeare
Hi @all,
I want to ask all of you running already multiple charts about the risk of forex correlations. In the past I lost a lot of money using the same EA on charts with too high correlation. When having a DD, it was multiplied. Be so kind and tell your experiences using milestone. Some of you mentioned to use 6, 9 or even 17 charts (trevone :-)). That doesn`t make any problem with DD?
Below the correlation calculator shows there are some pairs having nearly the same behavior as others....
Keep up your very good work!
greetings
dörpn
Agreed! Very good question lets swat it like a fly.
Multiple charts is more riskier by ( numcharts * maxdd ) or in mathematics
maxdd is proportional to numcharts / 1
Infact, the probability of staying on the better side of drawdown is next to nothing as soon as you start adding charts. True story. I have done the stats, the more charts you trade the more likely you are going to loose.
When I discovered this, I though... b*llsh*t! its almost not worth trading anymore. so i have come up with plan on the new version of milestone. What happens in reality when there is a big move is all the pairs move, which means if you were trading multiple charts where or not they were good entries some of the charts are likely to go into drawdown and stay there for a while when these big moves happen.
So my solution to this, with the new milestone and is why its taking me so long to comple, you can add the EA to as many charts as you like but the system will choose 1 trend at a time from all pairs and thereby not having that horrible whipsaw issue on multiple charts with large drawdowns on multiple charts. Further more out of all the pairs added to the EA it will trade a pair out of the top X pairs you set in the settings. Eg. open 17 charts, scan top 5 charts, in the top 2 indices for the biggest mover and entry potiential, then after that limit furt entries on other charts until the trend is comple... note, I am leaning towards only 1 basket of trades per trend and only accept the next basket entry if there is a definite change in trend. This also helps the whipsaws.
Hi @all,
I want to ask all of you running already multiple charts about the risk of forex correlations. In the past I lost a lot of money using the same EA on charts with too high correlation. When having a DD, it was multiplied. Be so kind and tell your experiences using milestone. Some of you mentioned to use 6, 9 or even 17 charts (trevone :-)). That doesn`t make any problem with DD?
Below the correlation calculator shows there are some pairs having nearly the same behavior as others....
Keep up your very good work!
greetings
dörpn
Agreed! Very good question lets swat it like a fly.
Multiple charts is more riskier by ( numcharts * maxdd ) or in mathematics
maxdd is proportional to numcharts / 1
Infact, the probability of staying on the better side of drawdown is next to nothing as soon as you start adding charts. True story. I have done the stats, the more charts you trade the more likely you are going to loose.
When I discovered this, I though... b*llsh*t! its almost not worth trading anymore. so i have come up with plan on the new version of milestone. What happens in reality when there is a big move is all the pairs move, which means if you were trading multiple charts where or not they were good entries some of the charts are likely to go into drawdown and stay there for a while when these big moves happen.
So my solution to this, with the new milestone and is why its taking me so long to comple, you can add the EA to as many charts as you like but the system will choose 1 trend at a time from all pairs and thereby not having that horrible whipsaw issue on multiple charts with large drawdowns on multiple charts. Further more out of all the pairs added to the EA it will trade a pair out of the top X pairs you set in the settings. Eg. open 17 charts, scan top 5 charts, in the top 2 indices for the biggest mover and entry potiential, then after that limit furt entries on other charts until the trend is comple... note, I am leaning towards only 1 basket of trades per trend and only accept the next basket entry if there is a definite change in trend. This also helps the whipsaws.
yip its something like you're thinking. very powerful solid profits.
who the f**k is this?
You have 1 month to take it down
http://forexwikitrading.com/download-expert-advisor/milestone-ea/
who the f**k is this?
You have 1 month to take it down
http://forexwikitrading.com/download-expert-advisor/milestone-ea/
Don't worry guys, I have reported it and it will be removed. Google is you're friend, legal notice sent.
I mean what I say........ do not break my gentlemen s agreement
who the f**k is this?
You have 1 month to take it down
http://forexwikitrading.com/download-expert-advisor/milestone-ea/
Don't worry guys, I have reported it and it will be removed. Google is you're friend, legal notice sent.
I mean what I say........ do not break my gentlemen s agreement