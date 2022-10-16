Experts: Milestone - page 26
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First of all, a big thank you to trevone for all hard work, well done!
Quick question: I've started looking at 22.5, connected it to 6 charts, but all are running on the same settings, default, do you normally change them or keep them on default?
Again, thanks!!
Happy New Year!
First of all, a big thank you to trevone for all hard work, well done!
Quick question: I've started looking at 22.5, connected it to 6 charts, but all are running on the same settings, default, do you normally change them or keep them on default?
Again, thanks!!
Happy New Year!
Just keep them on default setting..its the lowest risk buddy..
Hurmmm..why suddenly this thread sooo quite..???
:( :(
Hi Trevone,
the Magic number check in 22.5 as performed thustly will not actually filter by Magic number as it always returns true when ordersymbol() = symbol():
instead, the check would work like this:
Otherwise, my best holiday wishes!
Cheers,
Chris
Hi Trevone,
the Magic number check in 22.5 as performed thustly will not actually filter by Magic number as it always returns true when ordersymbol() = symbol():
instead, the check would work like this:
Otherwise, my best holiday wishes!
Cheers,
Chris
thanks again chris, i will look into that, not sure why its like that
I mean this EA it's very good for ranging market but not for trending market, it stay a martingale without stop loss, and we know all the risk of martingale here. For exemple at this time on EURJPY it should be very large DD since 11/11/2013 short near 132,00
On this EA the stop loss system it's not well made and not efficient on trending market, but I think that with an equity manager we can protect the account with a maximum total drawdaown allowed
I will test adding it on demo account and I will forward you my results
Hi Trevone,
How was youre Christmas? I hope you enjoyed it a little. You did sure working on milestone :-)
Did it went ok?
Greetings
Devke
Now i'm testing the ea v22.3. I noticed the ea is nearly always trading against the major trend. That's really dangerous to me. So i'm wondering on what occasions the account will go bust. i came across quite a lot of times the account suffered a huge drawback, more than 70%, and then be safe. So could someone give me a guidence when the account is likely to go bust. Though the newer version is less risky than the older ones, it's still risky. In my opinion, trading several pairs at the same time is not a very good idea. Those pairs is not that independent. And are you trading different pairs on one account, or one pair on each account?
Hi fhunter.
Here is my observation on counter trend trades.
While I knew that Friday was a bad day to do this, I was keen to try it on one pair to observe the behaviour of the EA.
I appreciate your thoughts on this.