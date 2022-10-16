Experts: Milestone - page 36
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi trevone,
I hope you have seen my posting. I saw it was a busy weekend here :-)
-----------
It's weekend but some input from me what i think is important for an ea. I hope it will inspire you and it brings an contrubution to the new milestone :-)
1. I think that the importants thing is trend recognitsion. Are we in an up- down or site ways trend;
2. The position you take must be in the direction of the trend otherwise you there start loosing money.
3. Make use of for example an RSI parameter (are we oversold/overbougt)? The chance of getting up in an (extreem) oversold condition is bigger than going down.
4. Make use on Averages. For example an 200 day/ 200 minute, 200 5 minute average etc). If we are going under the 200 day average, the chance of going down is getting bigger! Sometimes you must look in an bigger timeframe (hour, 4 hour graph) to see what is the major trend. Are you for a quick win or a stable position in one direction?
5. Userinterface (i saw a screenshot from you) is important, it looks greet by me!
6. Logs, Show the customer (u, me, other users) why the system takes an position. And why it closes an position. The reasons! This functionalitty gives all the users the benefit of a learning process. You can after a (short) periode evaluate if the opening and closing position where right or could be better. So with this functionalitty you can improve an ea, for example Milestone, with bigger gaines and smaller losses. Why first going a couple of hundred dollars going down and then take profit at 100 dollars.?? :-)
7. Good explanation of the settings. This because i think we all operate at a different broker (environment) with different settings etc. A sort of user guide. (Quickstart or something else).
8. Build your system in building blocks. So that ideas are better to implement instead of starting over again.
Last but not the less important thing, keep up the good work! Youre very enthousiast and that inspires me to think about this things. How i can help you the get the best out of Milestone. Thank you for that!
Have a nice weekend,
I am curious about youre vision on my comments! :-)
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone and All,
i'm new in this tipe of comunity and i'm Italian, sorry for my english...realy very compliment for Milestone, great work and magic code inside. So, can I tray to work with last version 22,5 with 5 pair (eur/usd usd/jpy eur/jpy usd/cfh gpb/usd) all togheter with account of 1000€, it's all right for realtime test or i must use differrent version of mileston from last? thanks anythink
Hi redbaron,
read this thread and learn a lot....e.g. there is a risk running certain pairs simultaneously if they are correlated too much. And never start realtime before having made backtests. And the last version is always the best one.
Hi doerpn,
Thank you and very much for your answer . you have a good trades
Hi all!
can anyone share their %age profits from this system? I'd like to compare mine with someone else's.
I have a demo account with €300 with Milestone 22.5 running with default settings on 8 currency symbols (including EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD). Over 4 days the EA has opened 12 trades, and I've earned €10.18 (which is about 3.4% profits).
How does this compare with what you're getting? I'm interested in learning other people's experience with this fantastic EA :)
And thanks once again to Trevone! Great work!
I'm expecting over 200% profit and a going bust every year. i'm wondering other people's expectations, too.
some of the text has been replaced with synonyms. I will not tolerate it. you don't bust your ass for other people to steal your work yes? mirror or not this is the official Milestone EA site. Milestone is an original idea. It has been contributed to by people with a genuine interest of helping others. It is worth keeping it that way.
well whoever posted this calls himself "hamdouch". While a common name in some parts of the world, for me this sounds aptly like "douche", which he is. He promotes a book there, so go figure.
also, just in case his face here and his address here
thanks, I sent him a mail. even looks like a douche bag. I mispelt his name in the mail,
Hi Douche,
You do not have persmission.... etc...
lol
These are all the trades results since I started using Milestone EA, vers 20.5 happy with the result, but one thing I'm concerned is that I tried to increase the minlots size but it still takes the same or similar profit as same as previous lots size.
Heres the pic :) LIVE ACCOUNT started using EA with $565.71 balance. Now is $594.15 Two trades were closed manually with $0.06 and $0.34 profit
Thank you Trevone! Cant wait for a newer version!
These are all the trades results since I started using Milestone EA, vers 20.5 happy with the result, but one thing I'm concerned is that I tried to increase the minlots size but it still takes the same or similar profit as same as previous lots size.
Heres the pic :) LIVE ACCOUNT started using EA with $565.71 balance. Now is $594.15 Two trades were closed manually with $0.06 and $0.34 profit
Thank you Trevone! Cant wait for a newer version!
Hi Kenz,
I think I can answer your question about why increasing minlots still keeps the same profit. In fact I had asked myself the same question back when I first noticed it.
The profit is not dependent on the minlots. It is a percentage of your margin (which is determined by a number of other properties). However having a higher minlots means that you reach that profit amount much quicker (0.02 lots gets a certain profit twice as fast as 0.01 lots). This is obviously advantageous because you get your reward faster, without giving the market time to reverse, or do something unexpected. However it also comes with the added risk of having bigger, faster losses when things go bad. It also eats up your available margin faster, possibly causing less trades to open up due to the unavailability of funds.
So it's kind of a balancing act I suppose :)
Regards,
Caruanas
Hi trevone,
I hope you have seen my posting. I saw it was a busy weekend here :-)
-----------
It's weekend but some input from me what i think is important for an ea. I hope it will inspire you and it brings an contrubution to the new milestone :-)
1. I think that the importants thing is trend recognitsion. Are we in an up- down or site ways trend;
2. The position you take must be in the direction of the trend otherwise you there start loosing money.
3. Make use of for example an RSI parameter (are we oversold/overbougt)? The chance of getting up in an (extreem) oversold condition is bigger than going down.
4. Make use on Averages. For example an 200 day/ 200 minute, 200 5 minute average etc). If we are going under the 200 day average, the chance of going down is getting bigger! Sometimes you must look in an bigger timeframe (hour, 4 hour graph) to see what is the major trend. Are you for a quick win or a stable position in one direction?
5. Userinterface (i saw a screenshot from you) is important, it looks greet by me!
6. Logs, Show the customer (u, me, other users) why the system takes an position. And why it closes an position. The reasons! This functionalitty gives all the users the benefit of a learning process. You can after a (short) periode evaluate if the opening and closing position where right or could be better. So with this functionalitty you can improve an ea, for example Milestone, with bigger gaines and smaller losses. Why first going a couple of hundred dollars going down and then take profit at 100 dollars.?? :-)
7. Good explanation of the settings. This because i think we all operate at a different broker (environment) with different settings etc. A sort of user guide. (Quickstart or something else).
8. Build your system in building blocks. So that ideas are better to implement instead of starting over again.
Last but not the less important thing, keep up the good work! Youre very enthousiast and that inspires me to think about this things. How i can help you the get the best out of Milestone. Thank you for that!
Have a nice weekend,
I am curious about youre vision on my comments! :-)
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone and All,
i'm new in this tipe of comunity and i'm Italian, sorry for my english...realy very compliment for Milestone, great work and magic code inside. So, can I tray to work with last version 22,5 with 5 pair (eur/usd usd/jpy eur/jpy usd/cfh gpb/usd) all togheter with account of 1000€, it's all right for realtime test or i must use differrent version of mileston from last? thanks anythink
Hi redbaron,
read this thread and learn a lot....e.g. there is a risk running certain pairs simultaneously if they are correlated too much. And never start realtime before having made backtests. And the last version is always the best one.
Hi Devke,
Yeah you are pretty much telling me to do what I am already doing. Although re-iterating these points is like a confirmation signal to me. Thanks once again.
8. Build your system in building blocks. So that ideas are better to implement instead of starting over again.
Sorry buddy have you seen the code?
Hi trevone,
I hope you have seen my posting. I saw it was a busy weekend here :-)
-----------
It's weekend but some input from me what i think is important for an ea. I hope it will inspire you and it brings an contrubution to the new milestone :-)
1. I think that the importants thing is trend recognitsion. Are we in an up- down or site ways trend;
2. The position you take must be in the direction of the trend otherwise you there start loosing money.
3. Make use of for example an RSI parameter (are we oversold/overbougt)? The chance of getting up in an (extreem) oversold condition is bigger than going down.
4. Make use on Averages. For example an 200 day/ 200 minute, 200 5 minute average etc). If we are going under the 200 day average, the chance of going down is getting bigger! Sometimes you must look in an bigger timeframe (hour, 4 hour graph) to see what is the major trend. Are you for a quick win or a stable position in one direction?
5. Userinterface (i saw a screenshot from you) is important, it looks greet by me!
6. Logs, Show the customer (u, me, other users) why the system takes an position. And why it closes an position. The reasons! This functionalitty gives all the users the benefit of a learning process. You can after a (short) periode evaluate if the opening and closing position where right or could be better. So with this functionalitty you can improve an ea, for example Milestone, with bigger gaines and smaller losses. Why first going a couple of hundred dollars going down and then take profit at 100 dollars.?? :-)
7. Good explanation of the settings. This because i think we all operate at a different broker (environment) with different settings etc. A sort of user guide. (Quickstart or something else).
8. Build your system in building blocks. So that ideas are better to implement instead of starting over again.
Last but not the less important thing, keep up the good work! Youre very enthousiast and that inspires me to think about this things. How i can help you the get the best out of Milestone. Thank you for that!
Have a nice weekend,
I am curious about youre vision on my comments! :-)
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone and All,
i'm new in this tipe of comunity and i'm Italian, sorry for my english...realy very compliment for Milestone, great work and magic code inside. So, can I tray to work with last version 22,5 with 5 pair (eur/usd usd/jpy eur/jpy usd/cfh gpb/usd) all togheter with account of 1000€, it's all right for realtime test or i must use differrent version of mileston from last? thanks anythink
Hi redbaron,
read this thread and learn a lot....e.g. there is a risk running certain pairs simultaneously if they are correlated too much. And never start realtime before having made backtests. And the last version is always the best one.
Hi Devke,
Yeah you are pretty much telling me to do what I am already doing. Although re-iterating these points is like a confirmation signal to me. Thanks once again.
8. Build your system in building blocks. So that ideas are better to implement instead of starting over again.
Sorry buddy have you seen the code?
Hi trevone,
I saw the code but i am not a good reader off it :-)
I just made that remarkt because you said that you had to start all over. Maybe i misunderstood that. Great to see that you think on many things the same as i do. :-)
How is it going with the implementations? I am very very very very curious ;-)
Greetings
Devke
Hi trevone,
I hope you have seen my posting. I saw it was a busy weekend here :-)
-----------
It's weekend but some input from me what i think is important for an ea. I hope it will inspire you and it brings an contrubution to the new milestone :-)
1. I think that the importants thing is trend recognitsion. Are we in an up- down or site ways trend;
2. The position you take must be in the direction of the trend otherwise you there start loosing money.
3. Make use of for example an RSI parameter (are we oversold/overbougt)? The chance of getting up in an (extreem) oversold condition is bigger than going down.
4. Make use on Averages. For example an 200 day/ 200 minute, 200 5 minute average etc). If we are going under the 200 day average, the chance of going down is getting bigger! Sometimes you must look in an bigger timeframe (hour, 4 hour graph) to see what is the major trend. Are you for a quick win or a stable position in one direction?
5. Userinterface (i saw a screenshot from you) is important, it looks greet by me!
6. Logs, Show the customer (u, me, other users) why the system takes an position. And why it closes an position. The reasons! This functionalitty gives all the users the benefit of a learning process. You can after a (short) periode evaluate if the opening and closing position where right or could be better. So with this functionalitty you can improve an ea, for example Milestone, with bigger gaines and smaller losses. Why first going a couple of hundred dollars going down and then take profit at 100 dollars.?? :-)
7. Good explanation of the settings. This because i think we all operate at a different broker (environment) with different settings etc. A sort of user guide. (Quickstart or something else).
8. Build your system in building blocks. So that ideas are better to implement instead of starting over again.
Last but not the less important thing, keep up the good work! Youre very enthousiast and that inspires me to think about this things. How i can help you the get the best out of Milestone. Thank you for that!
Have a nice weekend,
I am curious about youre vision on my comments! :-)
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone and All,
i'm new in this tipe of comunity and i'm Italian, sorry for my english...realy very compliment for Milestone, great work and magic code inside. So, can I tray to work with last version 22,5 with 5 pair (eur/usd usd/jpy eur/jpy usd/cfh gpb/usd) all togheter with account of 1000€, it's all right for realtime test or i must use differrent version of mileston from last? thanks anythink
Hi redbaron,
read this thread and learn a lot....e.g. there is a risk running certain pairs simultaneously if they are correlated too much. And never start realtime before having made backtests. And the last version is always the best one.
Hi Devke,
Yeah you are pretty much telling me to do what I am already doing. Although re-iterating these points is like a confirmation signal to me. Thanks once again.
8. Build your system in building blocks. So that ideas are better to implement instead of starting over again.
Sorry buddy have you seen the code?
Hi trevone,
I saw the code but i am not a good reader off it :-)
I just made that remarkt because you said that you had to start all over. Maybe i misunderstood that. Great to see that you think on many things the same as i do. :-)
How is it going with the implementations? I am very very very very curious ;-)
Greetings
Devke
I'm very curious to see the code, too :-) I have read the code of all previous versions and I'm impressed of it! Trevone,you are really a genius :-)
I like to thank you for all of us the big job you have done. I would have question about running different EA maybe different time frame. I put Milestone 22.5 and another EA on the EUR/USD pair. The another EA opened the position after reached certain profit the trade was closed. I suspected that, the Milestone closed the trade. If I give magic other number than "0", -can I run 2 EA same time?
Yes,
If MAGIC = 0 then trade identification is done using Symbol and not the MAGIC. Conversely, if you assign a Magic Number, then Milestone will manage all the trades with that Magic Number ONLY and not according to Symbol.
FS