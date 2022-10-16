Experts: Milestone - page 32
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Hi trevone,
Milestone has a leverage of 400, 5 decimal broker needed, did i forget anything?
Leverage apari was 1:500 put it back to 1:400, minlotsize is 0,10 for this account
Still doesnt work, gggggggggggrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr :-)
Changed the setting allready in milestone 22.5
I got 2 error messages:
Testgenerator: Unmatched data error (Volume limit at 430 at 2014.01.03 16:10 exceeded)
and
Milestone -22,5 EURUSD,M5: OrderSendError 131
Greetings
Devke
Unfortunately it looks like it always creates the opposite type of trade: sell when it should buy and vice versa :(
I'm using default settings.
Symbols: EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, USDJPY
M5 charts
€300 opening balance
Am I missing something?
Thanks!
Hi trevone,
Milestone has a leverage of 400, 5 decimal broker needed, did i forget anything?
Leverage apari was 1:500 put it back to 1:400, minlotsize is 0,10 for this account
Still doesnt work, gggggggggggrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr :-)
Changed the setting allready in milestone 22.5
I got 2 error messages:
Testgenerator: Unmatched data error (Volume limit at 430 at 2014.01.03 16:10 exceeded)
and
Milestone -22,5 EURUSD,M5: OrderSendError 131
Greetings
Devke
export the data with volume suppressed
Hi trevone,
Milestone has a leverage of 400, 5 decimal broker needed, did i forget anything?
Leverage apari was 1:500 put it back to 1:400, minlotsize is 0,10 for this account
Still doesnt work, gggggggggggrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr :-)
Changed the setting allready in milestone 22.5
I got 2 error messages:
Testgenerator: Unmatched data error (Volume limit at 430 at 2014.01.03 16:10 exceeded)
and
Milestone -22,5 EURUSD,M5: OrderSendError 131
Greetings
Devke
HI Trevone, Devke and @all,
bow for your great, great work trevone!
Devke, look at this:
"Urgent question. I opened an account on Alpari. I am trying some things out. Why do i get an 131 error code when i am testing the ea?
you need to enable live trading in MT4, that makes the bad smiley a good smiley. Also see http://docs.mql4.com/constants/errors for error codes, 131 is lot size. check your account setting for min/maxlot. Milestone does only cap below, not above, so try with less money or reduce margin usage.
03.01.2014 12:36 CaptainChris77 "
Hope it helps
wish nice day and trades
BTW Guys, the next version is still going to be a couple of days maybe mid January, it really has taken a huge change
Hi trevone,
your are the winner- this thread is alive!!!
316 isn`t correct...now 317.....;-)
Hi Trevone,
Urgent question. I opened an account on Alpari. I am trying some things out. Why do i get an 131 error code when i am testing the ea.
When i couple milestone on the graph it gives a :-( smiley.
I think you will know because you have the same broker :-)
Let me know please.
Thanx
Devke
Hi, I've run into 2 common problems:
1. I run a miniaccount so smallest lotsize is 0.1, errorcode 131 means "Invalid trade volume." I hardcode 0.1 as smallest lotsize.
2. I've had problems where the script would like set eg. 0.11 as lotsize, I can only go 0.1, 0.2, 0.3 and so on, check for the function where lotsize is set and change the last parameter of NormalizeDouble() to a 1 from 2.
//Shoddy
add cash
Hi there,
I had the same error code with my Alpari UK demo account (1:500, USD10,000). By changing the MarginUsage to .03 and BackupMargin to .05, I was able to get it going. However, I am not sure whether I have compromised the performance of the EA by doing these changes. I would appreciate comments on this from Trevone or other knowledgeable members in this forum.
Cheers
Unfortunately it looks like it always creates the opposite type of trade: sell when it should buy and vice versa :(
I'm using default settings.
Symbols: EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, USDJPY
M5 charts
€300 opening balance
Am I missing something?
Thanks!
I have said this before, with milestone dont worry about the signals, you and manually pick a buy or sell and milestone will make a profit out of it. but... new version has rock solid RSI for signals so. patience.
BTW Guys, the next version is still going to be a couple of days maybe mid January, it really has taken a huge change
Hi trevone,
your are the winner- this thread is alive!!!
316 isn`t correct...now 317.....;-)
schweet!, i live for success just wait till the new version, tis going to blow your mind
1. I run a miniaccount so smallest lotsize is 0.1, errorcode 131 means "Invalid trade volume." I hardcode 0.1 as smallest lotsize.
This means the MT4 platform is trying to send an order of size that is too small for your broker you will have to change margin usage and minlots
2. I've had problems where the script would like set eg. 0.11 as lotsize, I can only go 0.1, 0.2, 0.3 and so on, check for the function where lotsize is set and change the last parameter of NormalizeDouble() to a 1 from 2.
Ok thanks, I will add a PrecisionValue in the new version and this will solve the problem, thanks for your insight