Experts: Milestone - page 28
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Anyone wanna see a sneek peek on updates?
Holy Cow!!! Its so beautiful :'(
Anyone wanna see a sneek peek on updates?
Hi Trevone,
Wow i see that you have done something with the user interface, damn looks nice!!!
I am curious about the new and improved things since 22.5 and i hope that you release it soon so we can test it :-)
Greetings from sunny Holland
Devke
*Many thanks Devke for convincing me on the RSI with ob/os. ( I will put a contributions note in there for you )
very soon now it will be released.. just final touches now
Trevone:
hello!I am a foreign investors from China, my name is wang yong.I was recently released in web site to see your EA, I'm very interested in this milestone in your EA, very admire your achievements at the same time.I have been looking for a good EA recently, to help me better finish my deal, but none got very good effect.But I'm very lucky, to be here to see you release of EA.I am in China now, so I want to contact you, to better understand your EA.Because I don't understand programming, and the language barrier, so I cannot better and more comprehensive understanding of your EA.Now I send you E-mail is through the translation software, I'm not sure whether can fully express my meaning, hope you can understand.I hope I can buy from you your EA, this is not just a question of money, it is out of recognition and respect for your work, hope you can above the operation and matters needing attention of the EA to give me some help, the other is how do I pay to buy your software.At present more and more people are engaged in the foreign exchange investment in China, it is a broad market, but the EA in China is still at the development stage, a lot of people want to get a better EA, I think you can spend some effort in this regard, China it will increase your influence, of course, this is only my personal advice.Wish you can have a perfect 2014.My Skype: jasoniwangyong . wish to get in touch with you, thank you.Your friend wang yong.
哥们，代码就在那放着呢，你可以直接拿来用！不过，这个EA有个最大的缺陷，那就是没有止损，软件里面也想办法去解决止损的问题，但是前提是先盈利，然后用这个盈利的30%去止损，但实际上，如果不盈利，一直亏损的话，软件是没有止损的，所以软件存在很大的风险，不过，相对于市面上的EA来书，这份EA算得上最好的了！
there's no need to write in Chinese. version 23.6 has solid stop for the guys that want it.
Milestone uses the a very consistent method to make profits, but to do this it can't have stops. if you want stops, and this goes for every system then your profits are not going to be as consistent obviously. You will get some months of overall loss, where with the milestone money management you will have profits every month if you do not go bust. Going bust is up to you. Slap your hands for taking too much from the cookie jar.
I run back tests that last for a long long time, is this good enough? Well are you going to leave your account for that long long time? Or are you going to manage it from month to month? Whats stopping you from stopping a trade manually ( unless you don't know how to trade ).
Trevone：
你好我是外国投资者从中国，我的名字叫王勇。我是最近发布的网站上看到你的EA，我在这个里程碑在你的EA很感兴趣，很佩服你的成就在同时，我一直在寻找一个好的EA近日，帮助我更好地完成我的问题，但没有得到很好的效果。但我很幸运，能在这里看到你发布的EA，我现在在中国，所以我想与您联系，以便更好地了解你的EA，因为我不明白，编程，和语言的障碍，所以我不能更好地和你的EA更全面的了解。现在我送你的E-mail是通过翻译软件，我不知道是否能充分表达了我的意思，希望你能理解。我希望我能向你买你的EA，这是不是只是钱的问题，正是出于承认和尊重你的工作，希望你可以运行和事项EA的关注，给我一些帮助外，另一个是我怎么掏钱买你的软件。目前越来越多的人在中国从事外汇投资，这是一个广泛的当然市场，但EA在中国还处于发展阶段，很多人都希望能获得一份更好的EA，我觉得你可以花一些精力在这方面，中国它会增加你的影响力，这只是我。个人意见，祝你能有一个完美的2014年。我的Skype：jasoniwangyong。 希望与您取得联系，谢谢。你的朋友王勇。
哥们，代码就在那放着呢，你可以直接拿来用！不过，这个EA有个最大的缺陷，那就是没有止损，软件里面也想办法去解决止损的问题，但是前提是先盈利，然后用这个盈利的30%去止损，但实际上，如果不盈利，一直亏损的话，软件是没有止损的，所以软件存在很大的风险，不过，相对于市面上的EA来书，这份EA算得上最好的了！
哥们 你是国内的？ 我知道代码放在这里，但是就是想联系上作者，因为他不是经常有更新吗？还有很多参数的设置，另外你说的 用盈利的30% 怎么去止损 怎么设置，能否留一个你的QQ或者联系方式，想向你请教几个关于这方面的问题，谢谢！
Trevone：
你好我是外国投资者从中国，我的名字叫王勇。我是最近发布的网站上看到你的EA，我在这个里程碑在你的EA很感兴趣，很佩服你的成就在同时，我一直在寻找一个好的EA近日，帮助我更好地完成我的问题，但没有得到很好的效果。但我很幸运，能在这里看到你发布的EA，我现在在中国，所以我想与您联系，以便更好地了解你的EA，因为我不明白，编程，和语言的障碍，所以我不能更好地和你的EA更全面的了解。现在我送你的E-mail是通过翻译软件，我不知道是否能充分表达了我的意思，希望你能理解。我希望我能向你买你的EA，这是不是只是钱的问题，正是出于承认和尊重你的工作，希望你可以运行和事项EA的关注，给我一些帮助外，另一个是我怎么掏钱买你的软件。目前越来越多的人在中国从事外汇投资，这是一个广泛的当然市场，但EA在中国还处于发展阶段，很多人都希望能获得一份更好的EA，我觉得你可以花一些精力在这方面，中国它会增加你的影响力，这只是我。个人意见，祝你能有一个完美的2014年。我的Skype：jasoniwangyong。 希望与您取得联系，谢谢。你的朋友王勇。
哥们，代码就在那放着呢，你可以直接拿来用！不过，这个EA有个最大的缺陷，那就是没有止损，软件里面也想办法去解决止损的问题，但是前提是先盈利，然后用这个盈利的30%去止损，但实际上，如果不盈利，一直亏损的话，软件是没有止损的，所以软件存在很大的风险，不过，相对于市面上的EA来书，这份EA算得上最好的了！
Anyone wanna see a sneek peek on updates?
Hi Trevone,
Wow i see that you have done something with the user interface, damn looks nice!!!
I am curious about the new and improved things since 22.5 and i hope that you release it soon so we can test it :-)
Greetings from sunny Holland
Devke
*Many thanks Devke for convincing me on the RSI with ob/os. ( I will put a contributions note in there for you )
very soon now it will be released.. just final touches now
Hi Trevone,
Thanx! I appreciate that!! I am very curious about the new release.
And off course thank you again for the hard work.
I am testing some dealing strategies manually now. If it works i share it with you
Perhaps its an idea to let milestone log in a file why, when etc. it opens a position. What where the triggers to buy or to sell a pair. That makes it for not programmers also understandable (i am one of them) :-) and you can allways analyse after a period of time if the sell or buy action could have a better timing. This technique i use to improve the strategy!
Keep on the good work!!!!
One last question. I have a demo account at avatrade, i am not sure i can trust them, spoke them several times. Do you have a good broker? I know that you have a UK broker. Will you tell me which?
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone,
Does milestone run on all the 3 UK brokers without making changes in the settings?
Thanx allready!
Greetings,
Devke
I mean this EA it's very good for ranging market but not for trending market, it stay a martingale without stop loss, and we know all the risk of martingale here. For exemple at this time on EURJPY it should be very large DD since 11/11/2013 short near 132,00
On this EA the stop loss system it's not well made and not efficient on trending market, but I think that with an equity manager we can protect the account with a maximum total drawdaown allowed
I will test adding it on demo account and I will forward you my results
agree
If "this EA it's very good for ranging market" others similar EA only trade for specific time. EA could be improved if have like similar option.
Trevone:
hello!I am a foreign investors from China, my name is wang yong.I was recently released in web site to see your EA, I'm very interested in this milestone in your EA, very admire your achievements at the same time.I have been looking for a good EA recently, to help me better finish my deal, but none got very good effect.But I'm very lucky, to be here to see you release of EA.I am in China now, so I want to contact you, to better understand your EA.Because I don't understand programming, and the language barrier, so I cannot better and more comprehensive understanding of your EA.Now I send you E-mail is through the translation software, I'm not sure whether can fully express my meaning, hope you can understand.I hope I can buy from you your EA, this is not just a question of money, it is out of recognition and respect for your work, hope you can above the operation and matters needing attention of the EA to give me some help, the other is how do I pay to buy your software.At present more and more people are engaged in the foreign exchange investment in China, it is a broad market, but the EA in China is still at the development stage, a lot of people want to get a better EA, I think you can spend some effort in this regard, China it will increase your influence, of course, this is only my personal advice.Wish you can have a perfect 2014.My Skype: jasoniwangyong . wish to get in touch with you, thank you.Your friend wang yong.
哥们，代码就在那放着呢，你可以直接拿来用！不过，这个EA有个最大的缺陷，那就是没有止损，软件里面也想办法去解决止损的问题，但是前提是先盈利，然后用这个盈利的30%去止损，但实际上，如果不盈利，一直亏损的话，软件是没有止损的，所以软件存在很大的风险，不过，相对于市面上的EA来书，这份EA算得上最好的了！
there's no need to write in Chinese. version 23.6 has solid stop for the guys that want it.
Milestone uses the a very consistent method to make profits, but to do this it can't have stops. if you want stops, and this goes for every system then your profits are not going to be as consistent obviously. You will get some months of overall loss, where with the milestone money management you will have profits every month if you do not go bust. Going bust is up to you. Slap your hands for taking too much from the cookie jar.
I run back tests that last for a long long time, is this good enough? Well are you going to leave your account for that long long time? Or are you going to manage it from month to month? Whats stopping you from stopping a trade manually ( unless you don't know how to trade ).
Sorry, dear trevone, I am a Chinese, relatively poor English, express my meaning can not be accurate, so I used the Chinese expression, why not stop great risk, because I use my live account to test 22.3, which is used in EURUSD, SELL in 1.36386, the price was up halfway to 1.38900 or more, up to now, the price is 1.38008, let a person heart uneasy, read your program, it found the first time into the start losing money and continuing losses does not stop, so this is the biggest risk. But as you said, you can manually to open, manual stop, just as you said, if you set the stop loss of profits will be very different, and may not be profitable, so set your stop loss is very headache. I was using boll to write a EA, strict set stop loss, after testing, quickly go burst, but read your program, I also don't stop, after testing the profits are very substantial. Then we can have a hypothesis, the price fluctuation in a range, in the interval fluctuations, how fluctuations in my account regardless of the price, can bear the greatest risk, in addition, because my profit achieved very low probability, so I met this risk of non constant is very small, almost in 0, if encounter this kind of risk, I manually stop. By the way, thanks to trevone, read your program, let me understand EA is so charming, so has the charm, this is the charm of trevone, ha ha. :)
Hi Trevone!
Respect for your work. I test 22.5 on 8 charts with a 1000 USD account, without any problem. And i am very interested in 23.5. But so many variable and switch is very difficult to test with strat tester. It's only a comment, because works very good with default.
Greetings from Hungary and a Happy New Year
sicsok
Hi Trevone,
I wish you the best of all for 2014!!
Greetings,
Devke