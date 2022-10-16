Experts: Milestone - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Im soo sorry sir trevone..
since im using $20 VPS..its extremely slow to process things..
but i can write it down..
it shows sumthing like this
Spread: 300.0, Trend: 30.0, ATR: 62.0
only that particular display panel..others fine..
infected USD/JPY & EUR/JPY..:)
ok no problem, thanks I will look into it and sort it out.
currently im running all major currencies..6 of them..execept usd/jpy :)
plus eur/gpb.. :) and yours sir trevone??? :)
I am running 17
basically that means the ea is trying to send an order of lot size that is too small, or smaller than your broker/account settings. to avoid this you just increase MinLots to 0.1 or 1 but then make sure you have plenty AccountBalance.
basically that means the ea is trying to send an order of lot size that is too small, or smaller than your broker/account settings. to avoid this you just increase MinLots to 0.1 or 1 but then make sure you have plenty AccountBalance.
Im soo sorry sir trevone..
since im using $20 VPS..its extremely slow to process things..
but i can write it down..
it shows sumthing like this
Spread: 300.0, Trend: 30.0, ATR: 62.0
only that particular display panel..others fine..
infected USD/JPY & EUR/JPY..:)
ok no problem, thanks I will look into it and sort it out.
I have posted the version I am using 22.5, it doesn't seem to have that issue
i've tried it already..seems the bugs still occur sir trevone..
huuuuuuuuuu..u can see the attachment that i had sent to you :( :( :(
how to fix this..i currently trade currency that only its spread is 3..
total had 9..but since usdjpy & eurjpy had bug..
now only 7 pairs.. :( others spread very high..
Hi Trevone,
Another suggestion from my side. Did you ever worked with moving averages? Way of trend indication.
I send you a screen shot. The buy from milestone is visable (buy).
Grr, why can't add pictures anymore?
Greetings
Yeah it works again.
Hi Trevone,
Another suggestion from my side. Did you ever worked with moving averages? Way of trend indication.
I send you a screen shot. The buy from milestone is visable (buy).
Grr, why can't add pictures anymore?
Greetings
Yeah it works again.
Its the problem with everything in general. you will see the entry of the trade was oversold in a sideways market and ofcourse nothing repaints like a moving average. stop looking at signals and start looking at stops
Hi Trevone,
Another suggestion from my side. Did you ever worked with moving averages? Way of trend indication.
I send you a screen shot. The buy from milestone is visable (buy).
Grr, why can't add pictures anymore?
Greetings
Yeah it works again.
Its the problem with everything in general. you will see the entry of the trade was oversold in a sideways market and ofcourse nothing repaints like a moving average. stop looking at signals and start looking at stops
No No, it was not oversold. The buy was against the white line, Then 2 candle's after that the pair dropped some what. Maybe is an oversold test before taking a position an option for a quick run up and then leave the market.
So i have to quit know.
I hope i have helped a little :-)
Have a nice Christmas all! And trevone, take a little rest ;-)
Greetings
Devke
basically that means the ea is trying to send an order of lot size that is too small, or smaller than your broker/account settings. to avoid this you just increase MinLots to 0.1 or 1 but then make sure you have plenty AccountBalance.
Hi hm200, I had the same issue with Version 22.4 and by changing the MarginUsage and BackupMargin to values in Version 18.2, I was able to get it going.
I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Trevone for sharing his expertise with us.