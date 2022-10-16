Experts: Milestone - page 25
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Trevone sir..
just send you the screen grap & mql4..
thank your for your support sir..
really appreciate it..
Merry Christmas & Happy new year :)
Cheers..
Hi sir trevone..
after the update 22.5..
well i guess its my account problem..
not your EA..
the bug still occur..
huuuuu.. :( :(
Hello Trevone ( Trevor ),
I wish you thoughful "Happy Holidays" and a successful 2014.
You have done an exacting piece of work.
Kind regards from Germany.
Hi sir trevone..
after the update 22.5..
well i guess its my account problem..
not your EA..
the bug still occur..
huuuuu.. :( :(
the other thing to look at are the settings. try re seting the set ea settings
Ive just send you the set file..
hope everything went well sir trevone
Cheers :)
Hi Trevone,
I hope you have had an great Christmas!
So one day work and its weekend again :-)
I trade in MetaTrader 4. Milestone is active on 8 charts (8 pairs) is that to much? Is there a limit to maximum charts milestone can handle at the same time?
What is the risk about multiple charts?
Thanx a lot!
Greetings,
Devke
Hi Trevone,
I hope you have had an great Christmas!
So one day work and its weekend again :-)
I trade in MetaTrader 4. Milestone is active on 8 charts (8 pairs) is that to much? Is there a limit to maximum charts milestone can handle at the same time?
What is the risk about multiple charts?
Thanx a lot!
Greetings,
Devke
Hi Devke..
I believe sir trevone still busy bout the next version of milestone..
let me assist you..
well,22.5 ver can be attach to multiple of charts as well..
mine 9 charts..sir trevone 17 charts..
there is no limit..only to consider are your own capital..low pips spread..& number of MinLots that you use..better default value..
the only risk about multiple charts is that if having multiple drawdown for soo long..it wouldn't be nice..
Cheers :)
Hi Trevone,
I hope you have had an great Christmas!
So one day work and its weekend again :-)
I trade in MetaTrader 4. Milestone is active on 8 charts (8 pairs) is that to much? Is there a limit to maximum charts milestone can handle at the same time?
What is the risk about multiple charts?
Thanx a lot!
Greetings,
Devke
Hi Devke..
I believe sir trevone still busy bout the next version of milestone..
let me assist you..
well,22.5 ver can be attach to multiple of charts as well..
mine 9 charts..sir trevone 17 charts..
there is no limit..only to consider are your own capital..low pips spread..& number of MinLots that you use..better default value..
the only risk about multiple charts is that if having multiple drawdown for soo long..it wouldn't be nice..
Cheers :)
Ok, thanx a lot!
Holy Crap!!!
What happen to Eurusd & Gpbusd today???
Spike like hell !!!
:( :( :(
Holy Crap!!!
What happen to Eurusd & Gpbusd today???
Spike like hell !!!
:( :( :(
Time to go short for some profit.