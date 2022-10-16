Experts: Milestone - page 50
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Hi everyone.
I downloaded the millestone but the metaeditor sigh has changed into the attached picture.(it was yellow gold and another shape).
Now, i am trying to get the versions in to my hotforex account by using: computer- programme files-experts, and when i open the platform there is no expert in,even if i can see it when i go to the files.
Can anyone tell me what happened?
I decided to double my funds. Traiding MS 22.5 now live in 16 pairs, 4 trades max/pair.
Performance update at end of week.
I decided to double my funds. Traiding MS 22.5 now live in 16 pairs, 4 trades max/pair.
Performance update at end of week.
Hi nurmalso, I send you a message (too long to discuss here). BR.
Can someone help me please ?
Which values change, if my account is about 5k$, because mileston dont open any trade in my demo.. ?
Regards
Default only. Changed only milestone growth and relative stop.
how it should look? relative stop?
I have default 0.3
What is this setting about in reality?
Here's my performance so far since Jan 30 live account small balance only :)
I love Milestone 22.5
Default only. Changed only milestone growth and relative stop.
how it should look? relative stop?
I have default 0.3
What is this setting about in reality?
the stop setting milestone computes depend on the total profit you currently have per basket based on a certain period you specify QueryHistory (figure number)
try to study the settings... lots of stuff to discover there and experiment on forward demo test and backtest
It looks like we will have a MT4 update at oanda now. And I guess, with the 600 version, almost no EA will work anymore.
Question to Trevone.. will you do an update for Milestone, to let it work with MT4 600? You may answer in messages, if you are still locked here...
Regards
Markus
It looks like we will have a MT4 update at oanda now. And I guess, with the 600 version, almost no EA will work anymore.
Question to Trevone.. will you do an update for Milestone, to let it work with MT4 600? You may answer in messages, if you are still locked here...
Regards
Markus
I have no experience with Oanda but the Milestone 22.5 works very well with build 600 on other MT4.( ActiveTrades, InstaFX, ... )
Default only. Changed only milestone growth and relative stop.
how it should look? relative stop?
I have default 0.3
What is this setting about in reality?
the stop setting milestone computes depend on the total profit you currently have per basket based on a certain period you specify QueryHistory (figure number)
try to study the settings... lots of stuff to discover there and experiment on forward demo test and backtest
Hello,
Could you give a live example how the stop should work, because I was doing backtests for 2013 on EUR/AUD and at some point it just wipes all your equity( opens 5 trades and waits untill you have 0 equity), stop doesnt seem to work in backtest at all, tried to change settings, didnt help. Would be really helpfull to understand the idea of the stop.
Thanks in advance!