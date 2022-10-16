Experts: Milestone - page 11
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Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Hello guys, thank you for all your contributions! Much appreciated. Some of which I am implementing, and some of which I am smoking a cigar.
There are many questions to be answered, but please let me get through the end year at work first I cannot have distractions at the moment. I am very very busy. I have decided to open a development program for Milestone next year which will take a huge work load of my back, yeah the donkey work for you guys. You can see on the mql5 site https://www.mql5.com/en/job/12281
I am not quite sure what I am doing yet, but I will have a plan soon, since I have the doorway now, sometime next year this EA will rise above them all.
Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Thanks for answere but we have not same result with stop loss and same trading vision, for me a good trader know to cut quickly bad positions
Here with EURUSD on 2013
Here with EURJPY
You can follow here result of 10 pairs in same live account
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx/773921
Regards
Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Thanks for answere but we have not same result with stop loss and same trading vision, for me a good trader know to cut quickly bad positions
Here with EURUSD on 2013
Here with EURJPY
You can follow here result of 10 pairs in same live account
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx/773921
Regards
wow buddy, I want what you got! Please share. lol that was simply an exaggerated statement with stops. but really there is a loophole in the stop which is why it still goes bust but that loophole enables it make enough profit for the top to be effective. there is only 1 more loose end to tie up in milestone and have been trying to do that for a while. regards
Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Thanks for answere but we have not same result with stop loss and same trading vision, for me a good trader know to cut quickly bad positions
Here with EURUSD on 2013
Here with EURJPY
You can follow here result of 10 pairs in same live account
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx/773921
Regards
wow buddy, I want what you got! Please share. lol that was simply an exaggerated statement with stops. but really there is a loophole in the stop which is why it still goes bust but that loophole enables it make enough profit for the top to be effective. there is only 1 more loose end to tie up in milestone and have been trying to do that for a while. regards
Only stop true at 0,1
I mean it should be very good if you inprouve the stop loss system, because any martingale evry time finish to clash at the end
Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Thanks for answere but we have not same result with stop loss and same trading vision, for me a good trader know to cut quickly bad positions
Here with EURUSD on 2013
Here with EURJPY
You can follow here result of 10 pairs in same live account
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx/773921
Regards
wow buddy, I want what you got! Please share. lol that was simply an exaggerated statement with stops. but really there is a loophole in the stop which is why it still goes bust but that loophole enables it make enough profit for the top to be effective. there is only 1 more loose end to tie up in milestone and have been trying to do that for a while. regards
Only stop true at 0,1
I mean it should be very good if you inprouve the stop loss system, because any martingale evry time finish to clash at the end
Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Thanks for answere but we have not same result with stop loss and same trading vision, for me a good trader know to cut quickly bad positions
Here with EURUSD on 2013
Here with EURJPY
You can follow here result of 10 pairs in same live account
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx/773921
Regards
wow buddy, I want what you got! Please share. lol that was simply an exaggerated statement with stops. but really there is a loophole in the stop which is why it still goes bust but that loophole enables it make enough profit for the top to be effective. there is only 1 more loose end to tie up in milestone and have been trying to do that for a while. regards
Only stop true at 0,1
I mean it should be very good if you inprouve the stop loss system, because any martingale evry time finish to clash at the end
The Loose End
You will have to put my goggles on. In a programmers world we have. yes or no.
for the stop in milestone we are using the "yes" part which happens quite often and as you see in the backtests.
the no part is not being used because this occurrence happens not so often but if it did it would result in large losses, but in reality if the market keeps going it busts your account.
Who's on it?
Hi trevone
the 20.5 it's a very good version, I like that you added stop loss because I dislake Draw daown, but I dont understand how it work
Some time ( the majority) stop loss close trade very quick but some time not, and we go with large DD, can you explen why ?
thanks for your very good job I do donation, and I will do more for sure when my profit will incrase
You know, I have been trying to perfect the stoploss since ... supernatural season 1, generally as you might know from other comments I dont like stop losses, I think they are a huge waste of valuable margin. Mostly I lean on money management. Account management, but that not what youre asking. The stops in Milestone work like:
Given that you have made profit in the last 10 trades ( thats QueryHistory = 10 ) and the profit is $100. woooooo hoooooo! now milestone will allow say 0.3 ( that is RelativeStop = 0.3 ) of that precious $100 to be stopped given a bad trade. So when the result of your trades is greater than -30 in loss then they will be stopped out. Understand yes? Ok so now what if your last 10 trades were not a profit of $100 and say a loss of -10? Well then there is no stop.
So I know what youre thinking.... just stop it already! whats the big deal?
ok fine lets see what we get....
and its the time that it takes to realize this that costs the most
shot man! thank you.
Thanks for answere but we have not same result with stop loss and same trading vision, for me a good trader know to cut quickly bad positions
Here with EURUSD on 2013
Here with EURJPY
You can follow here result of 10 pairs in same live account
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/multi-trend-fx/773921
Regards
wow buddy, I want what you got! Please share. lol that was simply an exaggerated statement with stops. but really there is a loophole in the stop which is why it still goes bust but that loophole enables it make enough profit for the top to be effective. there is only 1 more loose end to tie up in milestone and have been trying to do that for a while. regards
Only stop true at 0,1
I mean it should be very good if you inprouve the stop loss system, because any martingale evry time finish to clash at the end
Signal reverse results in larger losses than expected and tried for quite some time with this method on many indicators, its just not suiting the system. The most reliable in order to maintain the account size is limit the stop by a portion of the account measured by some method of madness. if you stop with indicators then you have to take profit with indicators to break even. say you are taking profits by a portion measured against the account and stop by a signal on the indicator you end up with larger losses than profits. if you were to do the same to the same then you can mange it. if milestone were to go the indicator route for money management the you would not be able to risk as much because the calculations are not as precise. and one book later I am behind on my schedule.... agggghhhhhhh