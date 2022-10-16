Experts: Milestone - page 18
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Hi Trevone,
Just a recap for myself, to see if i did understand you correct:
I have just installed milestone. I will not make any changes to settings. I leave the settings set by u.
If i see for example 5 positions open (all by milestone opened) and 2 are profitable i can close them manually without making a mess of Milestone. 3 positions are still loosing positions. Milestone will try to make them profitable.
If i want to trade manually and let milestone running, than i have to set magic to 0. Milestone is than trading automatically as usally (opens and closes the positions it opened itself) and will not interfere my manually opened positions. Am i correct?
Thanx a lot!
Devke
Wonderful job!!! I backtested 2 and a half years and the account did not go bust under the new version. But the profit is not satisfactory. I tried to increase the minlot and shorten the killseconds, and it made no much difference. Any suggestions?
firstly trade about 10 pairs, what this does list literally multiply your profit by 10 and not much more draw down. there is a piece of code in the new version that will keep profits open should other pairs be in drawdown thereby you will not be in too much drawdown.
Additionally, on the EURUSD I can get a backtests from 1000 starting balance to 100 000 in 1 years so just experiment a bit more.
Think like this:
I will use 1% ( MarginUsage ) of my account for a 2% ( MinProfit ) return on the first trade, should that not work out as planned then because I spent so much time in the market with this basket I would like a 4% return on up 30 trades of a given trade space. Make sense? Remember the primary profit is MinProfit, happens on 1 trades only then second is OpenProfit happens if there are more than 1 trades open.
Then OpenProfit also serves as stopper, if its set very very low then your baskets will not stay open too long and avoid drawdowns
start by turning all the boolean values off.
Thanks for your help. I have got the idea and your solution works well.
I really appreciate your incredible work. That's genius. I shall test more on the new version.
yip your right actually, minor bug on the default settings, i will have to post another update.
Hi Trevone,
Just a recap for myself, to see if i did understand you correct:
I have just installed milestone. I will not make any changes to settings. I leave the settings set by u.
If i see for example 5 positions open (all by milestone opened) and 2 are profitable i can close them manually without making a mess of Milestone. 3 positions are still loosing positions. Milestone will try to make them profitable.
If i want to trade manually and let milestone running, than i have to set magic to 0. Milestone is than trading automatically as usally (opens and closes the positions it opened itself) and will not interfere my manually opened positions. Am i correct?
Thanx a lot!
Devke
yes thats 100% correct but sorry I have to post an update so use 22.4 I will post it tonite.
thank u for this ea..
22.3 eu m5 1 years
there is IRAN i love u milestone
schweet! now try 1 million in a year and tell me if you got the guts to do that live
Hi Trevone,
Just a recap for myself, to see if i did understand you correct:
I have just installed milestone. I will not make any changes to settings. I leave the settings set by u.
If i see for example 5 positions open (all by milestone opened) and 2 are profitable i can close them manually without making a mess of Milestone. 3 positions are still loosing positions. Milestone will try to make them profitable.
If i want to trade manually and let milestone running, than i have to set magic to 0. Milestone is than trading automatically as usally (opens and closes the positions it opened itself) and will not interfere my manually opened positions. Am i correct?
Thanx a lot!
Devke
yes thats 100% correct but sorry I have to post an update so use 22.4 I will post it tonite.
Ok, thanx! I will download 22.4 when it's available. I saw that Magic is allready set on 0. So i don't have to do anything :-)
Have a nice weekend!
Hi trevone,
I want to send you the results of a backtest. 5 Min EUR/USD. 5 year data. Start account with 500 Euro. Result is that the account goes Bust. Sorry :-(
Startdate 22-12-2008
Bustdate 05-05-2010
I enclose a graph of 10 year EUR/USD
Is there a minimum of capital needed to prevent to go bust or is there an other solution to find.
Sorry :-(
But youre a smart person and you will find the solution :-)
Hope to be helpfull to you!
This was tested under version 22.3
I hope i did something wrong in the backtest. If you want more data from me to determine if i did something wrong, let me know!!
Greetings
Devke
Hi trevone,
I want to send you the results of a backtest. 5 Min EUR/USD. 5 year data. Start account with 500 Euro. Result is that the account goes Bust. Sorry :-(
Startdate 22-12-2008
Bustdate 05-05-2010
I enclose a graph of 10 year EUR/USD
Is there a minimum of capital needed to prevent to go bust or is there an other solution to find.
Sorry :-(
But youre a smart person and you will find the solution :-)
Hope to be helpfull to you!
This was tested under version 22.3
I hope i did something wrong in the backtest. If you want more data from me to determine if i did something wrong, let me know!!
Greetings
Devke
when i finalize the ea i will get some 10 year tests done for each of pairs. going bust on years backtest does not bother me because in reality i will not leave my account alone for 5 years at a time, infact weekly i maintain my accounts and there fore you will always have time to consider what the ea is doing unless you are trading extremely high risk.
by the way i already have a plan for sorting the going bust and it will be part of the next development
Hi trevone,
I want to send you the results of a backtest. 5 Min EUR/USD. 5 year data. Start account with 500 Euro. Result is that the account goes Bust. Sorry :-(
Startdate 22-12-2008
Bustdate 05-05-2010
I enclose a graph of 10 year EUR/USD
Is there a minimum of capital needed to prevent to go bust or is there an other solution to find.
Sorry :-(
But youre a smart person and you will find the solution :-)
Hope to be helpfull to you!
This was tested under version 22.3
I hope i did something wrong in the backtest. If you want more data from me to determine if i did something wrong, let me know!!
Greetings
Devke
when i finalize the ea i will get some 10 year tests done for each of pairs. going bust on years backtest does not bother me because in reality i will not leave my account alone for 5 years at a time, infact weekly i maintain my accounts and there fore you will always have time to consider what the ea is doing unless you are trading extremely high risk.
by the way i already have a plan for sorting the going bust and it will be part of the next development
Hi trevone,
Nice to read that you have an plan for this problem! Great!!!
I did the backtest for 5 year data USD/JPY 5 MIN chart and it got bust also. What i see is that if trends are going fast in one direction, see EUR/USD chart i posted milestone keeps on buying or selling in the direction it initialy took. So the loss will be bigger and the account goes bust. I think you can more profit from the fact a trend is changing. I see also actions where the RSI is oversold and still an position down is opened while the chance of going up is bigger. But you allready know that. I posted that earlier. Maybe its an solution to open an opposite action when milestone opens to much in one direction and the loss is getting bigger. Just an idea.
So keep on the good work. I hope that my input helps to improve milestone. I see that its getting better and better all the time! Great work!
Greetings
Devke
Hello, thank you for this EA here Trevone profit of a week in real, apart from the operations of eurousd not that I did manually suits those on eurusd were performed by milestones and continuing, I used version 4.4 for now I'll try 'the version 22.3 we will see at the end of the week as will the situation ..... thanks giulio
GKFX FX/CFDs
Trevone master..
just take my compliment..
OMG!! its seriously money making machine!!! :) :) :)
for the 22.4 version update..can i used the set file from 18.2 ver. "the big bucks"???
seems like after i corrected the Signal B 'bug' in 18.2 & 20.5..everything works like a charm..suprisingly!!
soo,im curious..can i still use the set file only for money management parameter??
Cheerrs :)