Experts: Milestone - page 17
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Hi Trevone,
First my compliments of keeping the good work.!!!You still trying to make all us rich :-)
I am curious about the new version. I trade by hand know with metatrader and the result are fine by me, but it is easier with an EA. But i can't build an EA.
I hope that my input (a couple of weeks ago) has helped you to build the new version.
I certainly gone test it, do you also descripe how to handle the new version?
From Holland i wish you happy days ahead (christmas)!!!
Greetings
Devke
Thanks Devke, unfortunately I didnt want to use the MACD at this point, since the last bugs in recent versions I needed to simplify and consolidate a whole bunch ideas maybe in future versions it can be on of the signals, what i need a way of ultimately stopping a bad trade without taking too many stop. I am running the default settings on many many charts and making 2 to 10% a day. I gave up manual trading a long time ago. Regards
Wonderful job!!! I backtested 2 and a half years and the account did not go bust under the new version. But the profit is not satisfactory. I tried to increase the minlot and shorten the killseconds, and it made no much difference. Any suggestions?
firstly trade about 10 pairs, what this does list literally multiply your profit by 10 and not much more draw down. there is a piece of code in the new version that will keep profits open should other pairs be in drawdown thereby you will not be in too much drawdown.
Additionally, on the EURUSD I can get a backtests from 1000 starting balance to 100 000 in 1 years so just experiment a bit more.
Think like this:
I will use 1% ( MarginUsage ) of my account for a 2% ( MinProfit ) return on the first trade, should that not work out as planned then because I spent so much time in the market with this basket I would like a 4% return on up 30 trades of a given trade space. Make sense? Remember the primary profit is MinProfit, happens on 1 trades only then second is OpenProfit happens if there are more than 1 trades open.
Then OpenProfit also serves as stopper, if its set very very low then your baskets will not stay open too long and avoid drawdowns
start by turning all the boolean values off.
Hi Trevone,
Just downloaded the new version. I am going to backtest it, before real money comes into the game! :-)
If i find things to help you to improve Milestone i let you know!
Or is the 23.0 version allready in progress :-)
Have a nice weekend.
Greetings
Devke
Hi Trevone,
One question : For example : Milestone has 8 position open. 3 profitable and 5 not. What happens if i manually close the 3 profitable positions? Is milestone than still working ok? Or do i making a mess of it by closing positions by hand? If i disturb the process in Milestone than i have to learn to keep my hands off the sell button :-)
Please let me know.
Greetings
Devke
Wonderful job!!! I backtested 2 and a half years and the account did not go bust under the new version. But the profit is not satisfactory. I tried to increase the minlot and shorten the killseconds, and it made no much difference. Any suggestions?
firstly trade about 10 pairs, what this does list literally multiply your profit by 10 and not much more draw down. there is a piece of code in the new version that will keep profits open should other pairs be in drawdown thereby you will not be in too much drawdown.
Additionally, on the EURUSD I can get a backtests from 1000 starting balance to 100 000 in 1 years so just experiment a bit more.
Think like this:
I will use 1% ( MarginUsage ) of my account for a 2% ( MinProfit ) return on the first trade, should that not work out as planned then because I spent so much time in the market with this basket I would like a 4% return on up 30 trades of a given trade space. Make sense? Remember the primary profit is MinProfit, happens on 1 trades only then second is OpenProfit happens if there are more than 1 trades open.
Then OpenProfit also serves as stopper, if its set very very low then your baskets will not stay open too long and avoid drawdowns
start by turning all the boolean values off.
Thanks for your help. I have got the idea and your solution works well.
I really appreciate your incredible work. That's genius. I shall test more on the new version.
Hi Trevone,
One question : For example : Milestone has 8 position open. 3 profitable and 5 not. What happens if i manually close the 3 profitable positions? Is milestone than still working ok? Or do i making a mess of it by closing positions by hand? If i disturb the process in Milestone than i have to learn to keep my hands off the sell button :-)
Please let me know.
Greetings
Devke
nope it doesn't affect the behavior of milestone. it will continue as normal making profits. you can also close loosing trades if you like as well, so milestone can have a human stop if you are an active trader. I am trading 2 fairly large accounts with at least 10 charts each on the default settings, should something go wrong I either intervene or milestone has still got 30 trades per chart for that margin to close the basket in profit. Knowing this, milestone will open trades at the stretch of the trend with using its magical money management its quite safe to trade live. Regards
Hi Trevone,
One question : For example : Milestone has 8 position open. 3 profitable and 5 not. What happens if i manually close the 3 profitable positions? Is milestone than still working ok? Or do i making a mess of it by closing positions by hand? If i disturb the process in Milestone than i have to learn to keep my hands off the sell button :-)
Please let me know.
Greetings
Devke
nope it doesn't affect the behavior of milestone. it will continue as normal making profits. you can also close loosing trades if you like as well, so milestone can have a human stop if you are an active trader. I am trading 2 fairly large accounts with at least 10 charts each on the default settings, should something go wrong I either intervene or milestone has still got 30 trades per chart for that margin to close the basket in profit. Knowing this, milestone will open trades at the stretch of the trend with using its magical money management its quite safe to trade live. Regards
thats the great thing with milestone, you can open trades ( not necessarily a good trade ) and it will fix it for you and close the basket in profit. You should set the Magic to 0 if you want to trade manually along with Milestone. This way milestone identifies system trades by symbol. If you set the magic to some number then you can trade manually and milestone will not interfere with your manual trading.
thank u for this ea..
22.3 eu m5 1 years
there is IRAN i love u milestone